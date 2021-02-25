Tigo welcomes Growatt to Tigo Enhanced program with newly launched XH inverter

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) today announced that Growatt, a leading grid-connected single-phase PV and energy storage system inverter provider, has joined the Tigo Enhanced program to bring simple, reliable rapid shutdown solutions to PV installers.

Growatt’s latest lineup of single-phase hybrid inverters – the XH series – will integrate Tigo Rapid Shutdown System (RSS) Transmitters, enabling plug and play installation with Tigo’s industry leading rapid shutdown devices.

Module-level rapid shutdown, which is enabled by Tigo’s rapid shutdown devices, is required by current National Electrical Code (NEC) standards. When customers see the Tigo Enhanced logo on Growatt inverters and specification sheets, they will have the assurance that the inverters will reliably perform the required safety functions with Tigo rapid shutdown devices and meet the necessary electrical codes and standards.

“We are excited to partner with Tigo to provide customers with a truly integrated rapid shutdown solution,” said Felix Fang, CEO of Growatt USA, Inc. “Our customers want solutions that seamlessly work together, and that’s what we are offering with our new XH inverter and battery.”

Growatt’s XH series ranges in power capacity from 3.0 kW to 11.4 kW and are battery ready upon purchase or can be easily retrofitted if customers decide to add energy storage in the future. Each inverter will display a Tigo Enhanced logo for customers to quickly identify models that work out of the box with Tigo TS4-A-F and TS4-A-2F products. The inverters also have built-in 4G/Wifi or Wifi/LAN, and are seamlessly integrated into Growatt’s monitoring and mobile app.

“Growatt is a leader in the residential inverter space and we are excited to work together to offer an integrated, future-proof solution for customers,” stated JD Dillon, Tigo’s Chief Marketing Officer.

The XH product line will join a long list of Growatt inverters ranging from 3 kW single phase to 40 kW three phase that have been UL PVRSS (PV Rapid Shutdown System) certified with Tigo rapid shutdown devices.

The UL PVRSS certification is the only guaranteed way to fulfill the safety requirement for PV Rapid Shutdown in the US National Electrical Code, whereby both the inverter and the rapid shutdown device must be tested as a “system”. Rapid shutdown devices are now required with rooftop PV installations across the vast majority of the United States. Similar requirements are being adopted and discussed throughout the world.

Tigo’s TS4-A-F and TS4-A-2F are the most reliable and widely adopted dedicated Rapid Shutdown devices available, with millions installed and operating worldwide.

Tigo and Growatt solutions are available for purchase through major distributors. For additional information, contact: sales@tigoenergy.com

About Growatt

Growatt is a new energy enterprise dedicated to the R&D and manufacturing of PV inverters including on-grid, off-grid and storage inverters, and user side smart energy management solutions as well. The power capacity of Growatt on-grid inverters ranges from 750 kW to 250 kW, meanwhile its off-grid and storage inverters cover a power range from 1 kW to 630 kW. Growatt inverters are extensively used worldwide for applications in residential, commercial, PV poverty alleviation, utility-scale scenarios as well as other storage power station projects.

Since its foundation in 2010, Growatt has established branch offices one after another in Germany, US, UK, Australia, Brazil, Thailand, India, Netherlands, etc in order to better serve the customers across the globe. Growatt always sticks to the R&D investment and technology innovation, and provides customers with premium products and services through its core inverter technology, rigorous quality control and continuous improvement of customer service. By the end of 2020, Growatt has shipped over 2 million inverters to over 100 countries and regions across the globe. Growatt has been recognized as the No.1 Chinese Residential PV Inverter Brand, three years in a row according to PVBL. According to IHS Markit, Growatt has ranked among the world's TOP 3 single-phase inverter brands since 2018.

About Tigo

Tigo is the worldwide leader in flexible module level power electronics (MLPE) with innovative solutions that significantly enhance safety, increase energy production, and decrease operating costs of photovoltaic (PV) systems. Tigo’s TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of PV systems and provides customers with the most scalable, versatile, and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. Tigo systems operate on 7 continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, affordable and safe solar energy daily. Tigo's global team is dedicated to making the best MLPE on earth so more people can enjoy the benefits of solar. Visit us at www.tigoenergy.com.