Phillips Corporation Boosts Its Strong Additive Manufacturing Portfolio with the Addition of the Markforged Digital Forge

HANOVER, Md. & WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phillips Corporation, a leading solutions provider of subtractive and additive (3D Printing) manufacturing technology products and services to both commercial and federal government markets, and Markforged, creator of The Digital Forge, an integrated metal and carbon fiber industrial 3D printing platform, today announced that Phillips Corporation will distribute Markforged’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered and intuitive additive manufacturing platform. The addition of the Markforged platform strengthens Phillips’ robust portfolio of additive technology products that includes metal and polymer powder beds, cold spray and direct energy deposition.

The Digital Forge seamlessly combines precise and reliable 3D printers and both metal and composite proprietary materials with cloud-based learning software to empower manufacturers to create more resilient and agile supply chains. The platform creates strong end-use parts directly at the point-of-need and gets smarter after each print delivering cost and time savings for manufacturers when compared to traditional solutions.

Markforged’s portfolio of industrial-grade 3D printing materials include a wide variety of metals, composites and continuous fiber materials. Blue chip customers in leading edge industries such as aerospace, military & defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare and automotive rely on The Digital Forge today for mission critical end-use parts on-demand and at the point-of-need. Markforged’s solutions are complementary to traditional CNC manufacturing while creating new opportunities for both job shops and manufacturers. The company’s Continuous Fiber Reinforcement (CFR) process layers continuous fiber into Onyx, the company’s flagship composite base material, yielding parts as strong as aluminum.

Whether it is improving a just-in-time manufacturing process, making custom work holding or fixtures, or solving applications from prototyping to end-use to MRO, the Markforged platform will bring additional capability and growth potential for Phillips customers. With Markforged, Phillips Corporation customers can reinvent manufacturing today so they can build anything they imagine tomorrow.

“Partnering with Phillips Corporation provides Markforged with additional distribution across the Americas and Asia while giving Phillips’ commercial and federal government customers more tools to help them reinvent manufacturing and run more efficiently,” said Shai Terem, CEO at Markforged. “With Markforged, Phillips Corporation customers can harness the power of additive to do everything from optimizing their supply chains by producing parts on demand to truly transforming their businesses.”

“Phillips Corporation is extremely pleased to be joining forces with Markforged and introducing their products to our large base of commercial and federal government customers,” said Phillips CEO Alan M. Phillips. “We intend to pursue the tremendous potential for our subtractive customers to be introduced to the Markforged price-competitive design-to-print additive technology. Considering that both the commercial and federal industrial supply chains have accelerating interest, applications, and demand for 3D printed parts, the Markforged product lineup is an optimal fit for customers seeking to enter or expand upon their additive manufacturing capability. This is a very exciting time in the rapid evolution of additive manufacturing. We are pleased to be collaborating with Markforged and together being leading contributors to the global additive manufacturing revolution.”

Phillips Corporation customers may contact markforged@phillipscorp.com to learn more about Markforged’s array of additive manufacturing hardware, software and materials. To learn more about Markforged, visit https://markforged.com.

About Phillips Corporation

For more than 60 years, federal government, private sector industry and education leaders have trusted the experts at Phillips Corporation to solve their greatest manufacturing challenges. Our mission is to create legendary value for the manufacturing community by unlocking solutions to propel capabilities, profitability and productivity. Phillips represents a robust combination of equipment, applications expertise, and services that are well-suited to meet the growing range of present and future manufacturing applications requirements. Learn more about Phillips at www.phillipscorp.com

About Markforged

Markforged transforms manufacturing with 3D metal and continuous carbon fiber printers capable of producing parts tough enough for the factory floor. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Founded in 2013 and based in Watertown, MA, Markforged has about 300 employees globally, with $137 million in both strategic and venture capital. Markforged was recently recognized by Forbes in the Next Billion-Dollar Startups list, and listed as the #2 fastest-growing hardware company in the US in the 2019 Deloitte Fast 500. To learn more about Markforged, please visit https://markforged.com.