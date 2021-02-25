INFICON and MAX I.E.G. Partner to Provide Precision Maintenance Performance Indicators to the FPS Factory Dashboard

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INFICON, a leading provider of Smart Manufacturing/Industry 4.0 Digital Twin enabled software and hardware solutions for the electronics device manufacturing industry, today announced it has entered into an agreement with The MAX Group, a leading global consulting firm catering to the semiconductor industry delivering hands-on factory management experience, Smart Manufacturing best-known methods and lasting performance results. Under the terms of the Agreement, INFICON will integrate and resell the MAX Precision Suite as a module of the FPS Factory Dashboard.

The FPS Factory Dashboard provides factories with a real-time view of operations using the industry’s most comprehensive Digital Twin. It provides in-depth near real-time visibility of operations, maintenance, and engineering activities. The incorporation of the MAX Precision Suite into the FPS Factory Dashboard further extends visibility into maintenance performance and activities using industry proven methodologies.

“We are excited to integrate MAX’s proven methodologies, which are based upon over 20 years of industry experience, with our comprehensive Digital Twin,” said John Behnke, General Manager of FPS at INFICON. “Integration of the MAX Precision Suite with the Factory Dashboard enables factories to better understand maintenance performance and proactively identify issues that impact overall fab performance.”

“We are very excited to collaborate with INFICON and develop the most advanced equipment maintenance performance tracking module for our industry,” said Ariel Meyuhas, Chief Operating Officer of The MAX Group. “The MAX Precision Suite is built upon decades of experience working with semiconductor fabs implementing key performance indicators to track standard work, precision of work and maintenance crews’ skills proficiency. Integrating it with the INFICON FPS Factory Dashboard is going to leverage excellent digital capabilities for more transparency of semiconductor manufacturing.”

About INFICON

INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and advanced process control software that enhance productivity and quality in sophisticated industrial vacuum processes. These analysis, measurement and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit https://www.inficon.com.

About MAX International Engineering Group

We are MAX, We are Unmatched.

Our business philosophy and our key to success are founded on never taking your business for granted and always following you every step of the journey where everything happens, sharing responsibility for any outcomes. Our expert teams will work in perfect synergy with you, zealously improving your bottom line. Clients credit us for accelerating their factories’ path for demonstrating world-class performance results - higher productivity and output, shortened Cycle Times, and reduced Operational Costs. As tough as the challenge may be, we will bring skills and cutting-edge tools to help you succeed. The MAX Group is a leading global consulting firm with special expertise in Benchmarking and Operational Improvements in the Semiconductor industry. While primarily focusing on the Semiconductors and Electronics industries, we are proudly serving our Clients operating in wide variety of industrial spaces including Automotive, Aerospace, Bio-Medical and more. We provide services ranging from Manufacturing Efficiency & Productivity Improvements to Management Consulting and Organizational Transformations, M&A, New Facility Design & Build and IT Consulting. The MAX Group has over two decades of experience as change agents improving manufacturing operations from startup phase to a mature factory. Exposure to world-wide organizations and our multi-national professional talent enabled us to develop a unique range of operational solutions that help your business MAXimize profit. Please visit https://www.maxops.com.