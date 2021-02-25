Donegal Insurance Group Selects CoreLogic’s Leading Property & Casualty Claims Workflow and Management Solution to Enhance Customer Experience

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, today announced that Donegal Insurance Group, a family of property and casualty insurance companies, has selected CoreLogic as the technology provider to power and streamline their property claims operations and help improve the policyholder experience.

“Donegal is known for its superior claims service and takes pride in being ‘There When It Matters Most’ for its policyholders,” said Bob McCafferty, VP of Claims for Donegal Insurance Group. “By engaging with CoreLogic and leveraging their Claims Platform, we will be able to further enhance the customer experience. Using the tools and integrations available through CoreLogic, we can keep customers connected and informed throughout the claims process. In many cases, our claim representatives can quickly estimate damages from their desk, resulting in faster settlements and higher levels of customer satisfaction.”

CoreLogic delivers solutions across underwriting, claims and risk management that enable insurance carriers to provide a compelling digital policyholder experience and superior ease of use through every touchpoint in the property insurance ecosystem. Its unique approach to unite all parts of the insurance workflow onto one cloud-native concurrent platform, simplifies claims process, enables innovation agility through best-in-class InsurTech and integrates supply chain vendors with a flip of a switch. The cloud-based insurance hub uses a secure and open architecture enabled by an industry-leading API framework, making it easy for clients to connect to a host of innovative third-party InsurTech solutions through the CoreLogic Digital Hub Alliance.

“We have been fortunate that many insurance companies are turning to CoreLogic as they look to deliver a better experience with more efficient claims handling and ease of integration with their key suppliers and third-party technologies,” said Frank Martell, president and CEO, CoreLogic. “This newest collaboration with Donegal demonstrates CoreLogic’s future growth and transformation in the insurance sector to significantly improve the customer experience at their most critical moment of need.”

