Block.one Joins IDB-Backed Alliance to Deploy Blockchain Solutions for Pressing Public Sector Needs in Latin America

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LACChain, a global alliance led by the innovation laboratory of the Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB Lab) to accelerate the development of an open and interoperable blockchain ecosystem in Latin America and the Caribbean, has announced today that Block.one, which specializes in high-performance blockchain software, has joined their alliance. As the developer of EOSIO, Block.one becomes a strategic partner in providing technical expertise, supported by existing infrastructure providers EOS Costa Rica and EOS Argentina, to empower local entrepreneurs and governments using EOSIO to improve economies, supply chains and infrastructure.

Since its foundation, the LACChain Global Alliance has signed multiple partnerships and collaborations. Today, the ecosystem has 40 partners in 12 countries in the Latin American and Caribbean region, a figure that grows week by week. LACChain has currently two blockchain networks that apply the LACChain framework: the LACChain Consensys Quorum Network (a.k.a Besu) and the LACChain EOSIO Network, which add up to a total of 78 nodes that have generated more than 21 million blocks and that are being used in 24 projects in different phases of deployment, receiving an average of 12,000 transactions per day during January 2021.

“LACChain is a techno-legal framework enabling enterprise use of blockchain with transformative impact, not a mere new protocol,” said the leader of LACChain and IDB Lab Principal Specialist Alejandro Pardo. “We care about performance, usability, and building the technology infrastructure to support further development of applications with impact on inclusion by our communities.”

“Our goal at Block.one is to change how the world works so that it is more transparent, trustworthy, and efficient, which is why we’re excited to join the LACChain alliance,” said Bart Wyatt, VP of Blockchain Engineering at Block.one. “In this technical advisory role, we look forward to helping LACChain drive adoption and awareness of the EOSIO platform through educational programs, deeper technical collaboration and community engagement initiatives."

“We’ve been providing robust, reliable infrastructure for blockchains for the last 6 years from Latin America, and we’re excited to see how we can accelerate blockchain adoption when we combine our specialized regional expertise to Block.one’s innovation and the broad reach of the IDB,” said Edgar Fernandez, cofounder of EOS Costa Rica.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology and the support from influential local institutions, the LACChain Ecosystem helps to deploy solutions for the most pressing public sector issues: economic instability, 50-70% population is still unbanked, lack of formal ID for migrants as well as corruption and lack of accountability across industrial sectors. Projects in development include:

DeFi and Tokenized Fiat Money ioCash and Peru Compras facilitate business transactions; A cross-border payment initiative involving Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), uses stablecoins to deploy emergency funds to any part of Latin America, in an instant, free and locally redeemable fashion.

Digital Identity Blockcerts Caribe, a real-time digital academic diploma verification system to be implemented in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, and 13 other countries in the Caribbean. The association is actively building infrastructure for the establishment of a digital identity system based on Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI).

Public Infrastructure CADENA is a blockchain solution built to improve the cross-border exchange of data between customs administrations across Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, México, Perú, Bolivia, Guatemala and Ecuador.



About LACChain & the Innovation Laboratory of the Inter-American Development Bank Group:

LACChain is a global alliance integrated by different actors in the blockchain environment and led by the innovation laboratory of the Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB LAB) for the development of the blockchain ecosystem in Latin America and the Caribbean. The expected results are based on the empowerment of people, the improvement of digital security, the generation of trust in the economy and digital society, fostered in the efficient use of energy and thus supporting inclusive growth, wellbeing, human rights and fundamental values. For more information, please visit www.lacchain.net and https://bidlab.org/en.

About Block.one:

Block.one is a software firm specializing in high-performance blockchain technologies. A pioneer in distributed ledger innovation, Block.one develops the EOSIO open-source software, which is widely regarded as the market leader for blockchain power and scalability. Companies and developers around the world use EOSIO to create secure, transparent, and performant digital infrastructures. Block.one is committed to empowering society by providing technology and products that enable trust in transactions, transparency in systems, and efficiency in how the world works. To learn more about Block.one, please visit block.one. All Block.one materials are provided subject to this important notice, which contains important information, limitations and restrictions relating to our software, publications, trademarks, third-party resources and forward-looking statements.

About LatamLink

LatamLink is a voluntary regional alliance led by Latin American technology companies, EOS Costa Rica, EOS Argentina and EOS Venezuela. LatamLink deploys infrastructure for enterprise blockchains and has recently built a public permissioned version of EOSIO technology for LACCHAIN organizations to test their decentralized applications and infrastructure. Learn more at latamlink.io.