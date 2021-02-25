ThreatLocker Partners With Datto to Streamline Secure Business Operations

MAITLAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ThreatLocker, the global cybersecurity leader, providing enterprise-level cybersecurity tools for the Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry to improve the security of servers and endpoints, today announced its partnership with Datto, the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by MSPs. This integration streamlines secure business operations for MSPs, allowing them to access their Autotask PSA account from within the ThreatLocker portal.

Ransomware remains the most common cyber threat to SMBs, and MSPs have seen increased security risks for clients following the move to remote working and the accelerated adoption of cloud applications in 2020. It’s imperative that businesses adopt solutions and best practices to protect themselves and their clients’ data from a cyber attack. ThreatLocker addresses these concerns, protecting against ransomware, viruses, and other malicious software, integrating seamlessly with Autotask PSA, which combines all the mission-critical tools MSPs need to operate a successful business.

This integration enables MSPs to validate their Autotask PSA account from within the ThreatLocker portal. Successful validation allows the MSP to map their existing Autotask PSA sites to their existing ThreatLocker organizations. Initial PSA ticket settings can also be selected through the integration and with successful company mapping, PSA tickets can now be created.

“Datto is excited to partner with ThreatLocker, whose platform and seamless integration with Autotask PSA helps partners to securely manage their business operations,” said Joe Rourke, Director of Product Management at Datto. “Partnering with ThreatLocker and their leading cybersecurity solutions, this integration further protects our partners and their clients' data from malware and malicious threat actors.”

