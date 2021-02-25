Volunteer Corporate Credit Union Selects ibi to Make Data and Analytics Vision a Reality

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Information Builders, Inc. (ibi), a TIBCO company, which provides end-to-end data and analytics software, today announced that Volunteer Corporate Credit Union (VolCorp) selected ibi’s data and analytics platform as a managed service on Microsoft Azure.

“Our goal is to launch new branding for our upcoming fortieth anniversary, along with improved data and analytics tools that align with our new look. To achieve this goal, we sought a company with the technology to access and visualize our data, and provide multiple methods of getting that information to member credit unions,” said Karen Clabough, vice president, project management, Volunteer Corporate Credit Union. “ibi has demonstrated they have the best software, consulting, and professional services expertise to make our vision a reality.”

VolCorp’s management team is leveraging their investment in Microsoft Azure, modernizing financial reporting and providing better access and visualizations from data residing on IBM i and other on-premises systems.

VolCorp’s objectives include the following:

Access and visualization of IBM i data, uniting information from existing databases in a cloud-deployed reportable format through ibi

Modernize statements and reporting to lead forward-looking member service with ibi WebFOCUS®

Multiple methods of delivering secured information to member credit unions

Rich analytics to identify new financial opportunities and cost savings for VolCorp and its member credit unions

A managed solution running in the Microsoft Azure cloud

“VolCorp’s modernization and innovation initiative demands that its data work much harder to deliver easy-to-consume insights and analysis, driving smart business decisions for member credit unions,” said Jon M. Deutsch, vice president, Financial Services, ibi, a TIBCO company. “ibi’s award-winning analytics technology for credit unions combines data from a virtually unlimited set of sources, delivering reports, statements, and visualizations through secured and managed channels.”

ibi’s modern data and analytics platform, awarded CULytics Partner of the Year for the last two years, provides credit unions with the ability to turn every kind of data into actionable insights for real business outcomes. ibi customers operating in the ibi managed cloud leverage a turnkey solution enhanced by 24/7 customer support, with optimal performance driven by cloud-native technology. Organizations gain the speed, cost-savings, and flexibility that is crucial for scaling and managing unanticipated demand. Whether in the ibi managed cloud or private cloud, ibi products and services deliver leading-edge capabilities to power growth through better data and analytics.

About ibi

ibi, a TIBCO company, embeds data and analytics intelligence into everything ― unlocking the potential of real-time data for making faster, smarter decisions. By preparing organizations for the future and turning them into builders – information builders – everyone can use enterprise-trusted data at scale to drive their growth. Whether our customers use pre-built applications or build their own solutions for their data and analytics challenges, ibi powers their innovation and reinvention. ibi’s open platform and industry-specific building blocks accelerate time-to-market, improve operational efficiency, and enhance their customers’ experience.

About VolCorp

VolCorp is a wholesale cooperative financial institution serving over 320 credit unions nationwide since 1981. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, VolCorp equips credit unions with competitive products and services, including leading payment solutions, diverse investment products, and consulting services. With the recent launch of VolCorp’s Credit Union Service Organization, Symphony, LLC, credit unions are now afforded regulatory guidance in the areas of risk advisory and supervisory committee audits.

