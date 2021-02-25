Netcapital establishes ATS partnership with Rialto Markets.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcapital Inc. (OTC: NCPL), a fintech company dedicated to democratizing private capital markets and empowering entrepreneurs to succeed, announced a partnership with Rialto Markets, an innovative registered broker-dealer operating an alternative trading system (ATS). Rialto applies the intelligence of blockchain technology and blockchain-based smart contracts in the form of digital securities to transform the private capital marketplace. In a mutually beneficial agreement, Netcapital.com will leverage Rialto’s ATS to provide issuers and investors with the potential for expanded distribution and liquidity. Rialto will benefit by scaling the volume of issuers and increasing profitability.

“We were initially drawn to Netcapital because of the important role their team and platform are playing in the digital private capital markets as well as our shared optimism around that market opportunity,” said Shari Noonan, CEO and Co-Founder of Rialto. “Our team has been at the forefront of building next generation trading technology for decades. First, it was with the electronification of the equities markets in the 1990s, then building some of the first ATSs at Goldman and Deutsche Bank before founding Rialto in 2016. We’ve experienced the evolution of markets across asset classes including SWAPS, FX and corporate bonds. Now we’re really excited to see the evolution of what we believe to be the next big wave: private markets.”

Ms. Noonan continued, “Working with Netcapital is expected to enhance Rialto’s ability to scale volume of issuers, thereby potentially increasing profitability and paving the way for future growth. We’re delighted to establish this mutually beneficial agreement with Netcapital and look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

“The growth in digital private capital markets is accelerating and we’re evolving to meet that demand. Working with Rialto’s impressive team affords our clients, partners and shareholders a number of important benefits,” commented Dr. Cecilia Lenk, CEO of Netcapital Inc. “We expect this partnership to provide Netcapital issuers and investors with the potential for greater distribution and liquidity - both primary and secondary - ultimately increasing demand and share prices. We believe the agreement also establishes a path for future monetization. Additionally, Rialto’s integration with blockchain creates interesting optionality around new opportunities. We’re very excited about establishing a partnership with Rialto and advancing our next phase of growth.”

About Rialto:

Rialto provides enhanced opportunities for capital formation and secondary trading of private securities. Leveraging decades of experience in capital markets, and innovative technology, Rialto simplifies the complexity of capital formation, expanding the investor reach for issuers and unlocking new opportunities for the wide spectrum of investors in private securities. The result: an optimized ecosystem for private securities investment and trading with expanded access for issuers, for investors, and traders. Please visit www.RialtoMarkets.com for more information.

About Netcapital Inc.:

Netcapital Inc. is a publicly traded fintech company dedicated to democratizing private capital markets and empowering entrepreneurs to succeed. We help companies at all stages to build, grow and fund their businesses with a full range of services from strategic advice to raising capital. Our online private investment platform, Netcapital.com, employs powerful and scalable technology that connects entrepreneurs and investors, enabling companies to raise capital digitally. Netcapital.com provides investor access to pre-IPO investment opportunities as well as potential liquidity in privately held shares via our ATS partnership.. Netcapital Advisors, our team of professional investors and digital marketing experts, offers deep expertise across a range of verticals including biotechnology, technology and public policy. Netcapital Advisors has a strong track record of facilitating successful fundraising campaigns by leveraging its unique experience in digital capital raises as well as its extensive network of institutional and accredited investors. The company also acts as an incubator and accelerator, taking equity stakes in select disruptive start-ups. To learn more about how Netcapital Inc. can help your business please visit our website at https://NetcapitalInc.com.

The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association. For more information, please visit https://netcapital.com.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.