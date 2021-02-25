Groove Brings Sendoso Sending to the Inbox

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Groove, the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce®, today announced an enhanced integration with Sendoso, the leading sending platform, that enables joint customers to send modern direct mail, personalized gifts, eGifts, and celebrity greetings to over 165 countries without leaving their inbox.

Groove is unique in that it was built for the full-cycle seller and has a number of key features that support the automation needs of account executives and customer success teams. The enhanced integration announced today enables those teams to strategically leverage gifting in their daily workflows to strengthen relationships, accelerate deal cycles, and re-engage dormant accounts.

Making Sendoso more easily accessible to AEs and CSMs can have a big impact on developing and deepening customer relationships. According to Sendoso, companies using its sending platform have generated the following results:

4X increase in response rates

50% faster deal cycles

20+ hours saved per campaign

450% ROI on campaign investment

New features in the enhanced integration include the ability to execute Sendoso steps through Groove Actions and to send a Sendoso gift after a meeting is booked through Groove Scheduler. As a Groove customer, Sendoso is now leveraging the enhanced integration to bring the power of Sendoso sending to the inbox.

Using the enhanced integration, Sendoso’s customer success team incorporated a Sendoso gifting step into a targeted reactivation campaign that resulted in a 50% open rate and 21% conversion rate for booked meetings. According to Alex Miller, Sendoso’s Director of Revenue Operations, AEs are also using Groove and Sendoso together to do their own prospecting and book meetings with a 10% response rate.

“Unlike other sales engagement platforms that were built for prospecting, Groove seamlessly aligns with our AE and CSM workflows, making them more efficient and effective in their day-to-day workflows,” said Miller. “Our teams took to it right away, and we’ve subsequently seen 95% percent adoption across our sales and customer success teams. Not only are our reps more effective, but we have complete visibility into pre- and post-sales activities for every prospect, customer, and partner account in Salesforce.”

“Sendoso is the clear market leader when it comes to gifting platforms,” said Tehsin Daya, Head of Partnerships for Groove. “As we expand our partner ecosystem, we are focused on developing solutions that provide unique value, and our enhanced integration with Sendoso is no exception.”

“Our AEs love that they can now live in Gmail instead of a separate app and still have Salesforce data at their fingertips and add contacts with a single click,” said Miller. “Whether an AE needs to jumpstart a stalled deal or a CSM needs to ensure a customer shows up for a meeting, Groove lets them easily send out a Sendoso-powered gift without ever leaving their workflow.”

About Sendoso

Sendoso, the leading Sending Platform™, is the most effective way for revenue-generating teams to stand out with new ways to engage at strategic points throughout the customer journey. By connecting digital and physical strategies, companies can engage, acquire, and retain customers easier than ever before. Founded in 2016, Sendoso is trusted by over 500 companies and has a vast global footprint, with a presence in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Learn more at sendoso.com.

About Groove

Groove is the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce, specializing in ease-of-use, ease-of-administration, and cross-team collaboration. Built for the needs of full-cycle sellers, Groove automates non-sales activities so that pre- and post-sales reps can spend more time building relationships and generating revenue. On average, Groove gives revenue teams 20% of their time back to focus on higher-value activities. Groove’s Salesforce-native architecture can be customized to align with industry-specific workflows while ensuring more accurate reporting and forecasting, lower compliance risk, and streamlined administration.

Over 50,000 sales representatives use Groove at some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing companies, including Google, Uber, and Capital One. Groove has earned the highest customer satisfaction rating on G2 in the sales engagement category for over two years in a row.

Groove was named one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces 2020 and is one of the 2020 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. Groove also ranks #16 on the San Francisco Business Times' "fastest-growing private companies in the Bay Area in 2020" and #191 on the Deloitte 2020 Technology Fast 500 list. Founded in 2014, Groove is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in San Diego and Seattle. To learn more, visit groove.co.