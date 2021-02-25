Punchh Powers New Mobile Loyalty App for Tropical Smoothie Cafe

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Punchh, the leading customer loyalty, offers and engagement platform for restaurants, convenience stores, and other retailers, today announced a partnership with Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC, the franchisor of a leading national fast-casual concept known for its better-for-you-smoothies and food with a tropical twist. Together, the two brands will power customer engagement and loyalty through a new mobile app for the brand’s 900+ locations.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe's new mobile app features Punchh’s industry-leading loyalty and offers capabilities, and a points-based rewards program that gifts members one loyalty point per dollar spent, accruing $5 in rewards for every 55 points earned. The app enables guests to earn and redeem rewards in the form of exclusive offers and special birthday discounts, and offers mobile ordering and delivery capabilities through Olo, to further streamline the ordering process for cafes.

Punchh’s solution equips Tropical Smoothie Cafe with customer acquisition tools, marketing campaign automation, integrated offers, and real-time, AI-powered data analytics to create a high-value, one-to-one experience for each guest.

“We are constantly evolving to meet the changing needs of our guests, and provide an elevated, streamlined user experience that allows us to communicate more effectively to them,” said Michael Lapid, Chief Information & Digital Officer of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. “Through our new app, powered by Punchh, we can target our marketing strategy based on guest frequency and preferences. The result is a more convenient, individualized guest experience at scale.”

“We are proud to partner with Tropical Smoothie Cafe on its new loyalty platform,” said Shyam Rao, Cofounder and CEO of Punchh. “Data-driven loyalty programs have become imperative for restaurant operators in this increasingly competitive marketplace. Tropical Smoothie Cafe now has the richest data insights across every customer touchpoint to support and foster valuable guest relationships.”

Punchh delivers AI-driven loyalty programs that enable physical retailers to optimize customer interactions at scale to drive one-to-one relationships that increase in value over time. Over 150 million consumers leverage Punchh’s personalized loyalty, campaigns, and offers through restaurants, convenience stores, and other retailers.

New rewards members who download the Tropical Smoothie Cafe app will receive a free smoothie on their second purchase*. To download the app and learn more, please visit the App Store or Google Play.

About Punchh

Punchh is the leading customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant, retail, and convenience store brands. For a decade Punchh has created consistent, modern loyalty experiences to help physical retailers understand their customers and use real data insights to serve them best. Powered through artificial intelligence, the company builds meaningful relationships and dramatically increases lifetime customer value through data driven one-to-one customer engagement. Over 200 global enterprise brands, including Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM), Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN), TGI Friday’s, and Casey’s (NASDAQ: CASY) rely on Punchh to grow revenue by building customer relationships. The company is based in Silicon Valley, California with a second US office in Austin, TX and global offices across Canada, India, and Singapore.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 900 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in QSR's 10 Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Forbes' Best Franchises, as well as Franchise Times' Top 200+. In 2020, the brand was recognized amongst NRN's 10 Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chains, Franchise Business Review's Top 50 Multi-Unit Franchises and Best Multi-Unit Franchises, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe CEO Charles Watson was recognized as one of NRN's Most Influential CEOs.

*Receive free smoothie reward after minimum purchase of $5. Must scan app in-cafe at time purchase or use app to order ahead for pick-up or delivery. May take up to 24 hours after first purchase for reward to appear. Must redeem reward prior to expiration date listed in app. Free smoothie reward will be applied to highest price smoothie ordered, up to a $7 value. Modifications, fresh add-ins and supplements extra. Valid only at participating locations. Not valid with any other reward or discount, third party services, or online orders. Promotion ends December 31, 2021.