EyeSouth Partners Expands Presence in North Georgia With North Georgia Eye Clinic Affiliation

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed an affiliation with North Georgia Eye Clinic (“NGEC”). The affiliation represents EyeSouth’s ninth in the state of Georgia and twenty-second affiliation overall. EyeSouth is an eye care-focused management services organization backed by Shore Capital Partners, committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services in the U.S. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of 22 practices with nearly 200 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 100 locations including 13 surgery centers throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky and Alabama.

North Georgia Eye Clinic is led by Dr. L. Jeff Payne and Dr. Matthew Kaufman and functions with 10 total providers. NGEC employs approximately 75 support staff across six primary clinical locations in the North Georgia area. NGEC provides an integrated service model incorporating the latest advancements in cataract surgery, retina management, cornea surgery, oculoplastics, pediatric eye care, glaucoma treatment, refractive surgery and routine eye exams.

“We are very excited to partner with EyeSouth. We firmly believe EyeSouth’s model will allow us to grow and enhance our medical and surgical specialty eye care services in the North Georgia area. EyeSouth’s network of affiliated eye care practices perfectly align with our focus on providing the highest level of clinical quality to our patients,” said Dr. Jeff Payne.

“We are excited to affiliate with another leading, high-growth practice in North Georgia Eye Clinic,” said Dr. Eugene Gabianelli, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of EyeSouth Partners. “NGEC’s commitment to the local community was critical to the partnership with EyeSouth. The clinical quality and expansion throughout greater North Georgia and North Atlanta align with EyeSouth’s values and growth strategy specific to this region, and we look forward to working with the talented physicians and staff to build upon their impressive history.”

About EyeSouth Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth”) is an eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services throughout the U.S. EyeSouth’s partner practices’ clinical mission is to provide high quality medical and surgical specialty eye care. EyeSouth supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of nearly 200 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 100 locations throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky and Alabama. EyeSouth is backed by Shore Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap healthcare and food & beverage investments. For more information about EyeSouth Partners, please visit: www.eyesouthpartners.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap healthcare and food & beverage investments. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value to shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has $1.1 billion of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. More information about Shore Capital Partners can be found at www.shorecp.com.