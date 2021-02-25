SIMON and Cetera Launch Innovative Access to Annuity Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SIMON Annuities and Insurance Services LLC (“SIMON”) and Cetera have announced a new collaboration that delivers SIMON’s award-winning insurtech platform for annuities to all Cetera financial professionals. The SIMON annuities platform streamlines product education, namely NAIC (National Association of Insurance Commissioners) training and offers compelling product analytics and illustration capabilities within one centralized location.

SIMON’s established relationships and seamless integration with many of the leading annuities carriers gives Cetera’s network of independent financial professionals choice and efficiency in serving the portfolio needs of their clients. As a dependable way to incorporate streams of income into retirement planning, annuities serve a valuable and growing role in long-term portfolio planning. Annuity assets in the U.S. illustrate an upward trend, totaling $3.182 trillion as of September 30, 2020, with total U.S. annuity sales reaching $218.1 billion over the preceding 12-month period.

SIMON’s insurtech solution is the latest launch at Cetera focused on enabling financial professionals to deliver an Advice-Centric Experience® to clients and is aligned with a philosophy both companies share: empowering financial professionals with the tools and resources they need to bring more to life for their clients.

Adam Antoniades, Chief Executive Officer of Cetera, commented, “Cetera is committed to expanding solutions that drive growth for our financial professionals. Simply stated, the SIMON platform creates ease of doing business, making it possible for annuities to be better understood and utilized for retirement planning and ultimately, drive better retirement outcomes for more investors.”

“SIMON is thrilled to partner with Cetera for annuities,” added Jason Broder, Chief Executive Officer of SIMON. “Professionals have to be empowered with the right information to think differently about retirement planning as a part of the larger portfolio management experience. Accelerating the development of digital solutions that enable more meaningful human connections is a vision SIMON is proud to share with Cetera.”

The annuities solution launch expands the existing relationship between SIMON and Cetera, following the launch of SIMON’s end-to-end solution for structured investments to all Cetera financial professionals in 2019.

About SIMON

An award-winning fintech company, SIMON is committed to transforming the digital experience for financial professionals, enabling them to better serve their clients. SIMON’s intelligent and innovative platform delivers an end-to-end digital suite of tools to more than 85,000 financial professionals, who serve more than $3 trillion in assets, empowering them with on-demand education, an intuitive marketplace, real-time analytics, and lifecycle management. With a focus on reshaping the advisor experience, SIMON is setting new industry standards, simplifying the complex, and delivering structured investment, insurance, and defined outcome ETF solutions to investment professionals, centralized within one unique ecosystem.

For more information about SIMON, visit www.simon.io and follow the company on LinkedIn. Securities products and services offered by SIMON Markets LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC, Member FINRA / SIPC. Annuities and insurance services provided by SIMON Annuities and Insurance Services LLC.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial advice firm. It empowers the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to individuals, families and businesses across the country through independent financial advisors as well as trusted tax professionals and banks and credit unions. It’s headquartered at 200 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 1200 El Segundo, CA 90245-5670.

Comprehensive services include: wealth management solutions, retirement plan solutions, advisory services, practice management support, innovative technology, marketing guidance, regulatory support, and market research.

“Cetera Financial Group” refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA / SIPC.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.