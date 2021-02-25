Lenovo to Be Main Sponsor of Red Bull Illume Image Quest 2021

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The world’s greatest adventure and action sports imagery contest, Red Bull Illume® returns in 2021 with global technology leader, Lenovo™, as its Exclusive Computing Sponsor. A showcase for the best of adventure and action sports imagery, the competition is expected once again to receive tens of thousands of entries from around the world including some of the most creative and extreme images ever captured. As part of this two-year partnership, Lenovo will be involved through brand, product placement and logo incorporation for both online and in-person content, prizes for finalists and winners, as well as having promotional access to the incredible contest imagery.

Lenovo enables a more inclusive and inspired world for all through smarter technology, so it’s fitting Lenovo should present this year’s Best of Instagram category that opens up the competition to all. Unlike the contest’s nine other categories which are adjudicated by a panel of 50 photo and digital experts from around the world, the finalists and category winners for Best of Instagram by Lenovo are selected through public voting. Each month, from March 1 to July 31, 2021, there will be five still and five moving images pre-selected by an internal jury which are put out to a community vote. The top choices from each month will become official Red Bull Illume Image Quest 2021 Finalists; from these, a final online vote will decide the best still image and the best moving image, to be crowned as Lenovo’s Best of Instagram Category Winners. Anyone can submit their moving or still images on Instagram by tagging @redbullillume and #rbi21submission.

The Overall Winner of Red Bull Illume Image Quest 2021 is selected from all the category winners by the international judging panel. There is a total of 10 categories which are created to truly shine a light on the lifestyle and culture behind today’s professional and amateur content creators and their dedication to the craft. Each edition of the contest brings out a new level of never-seen-before creativity, and this edition is bound to be full of imagery that pushes the boundaries of content creation in adventure and action sports imagery.

Along with receiving well-earned career exposure as an official Red Bull Illume winner, their work will tour the globe, illuminated on huge lightboxes. The winners are also awarded prize packages that include trophies and the latest Lenovo products to power even more creative self-expression. Their work will be included in the official Red Bull Illume photobook and showcased during the winner award ceremony planned for November 2021 and attended by Ulrich Grill, the founder of the Red Bull Illume Image Quest.

“Lenovo is proud to support the sixth edition of Red Bull Illume Image Quest that brings together photographers and content creators whose bold work continually inspires us,” said Matt Bereda, Vice President of Global Consumer Marketing, PCs and Smart Devices, Lenovo. “We see many of our consumer PC, smart home, and tablet customers are passionate hobbyists. They enjoy photography and digital storytelling, and not all of them are paid professionals—they just love capturing and enhancing imagery to share with others and hang on their walls. If this new normal has taught us anything about our world and ourselves, it’s that we’re resilient, our technology is adaptable, and that making meaningful connections with others through shared creative pursuits are the bright spots in life that really matter.”

“Red Bull Illume is like the Oscars of adventure and action sports imagery and we are extremely proud to have Lenovo join the 2021 edition,” said Ulrich Grill, Founder of Red Bull Illume. “This contest honors the creativity and hard work that goes into producing one-of-a-kind imagery and Lenovo gives content creators the tools they need to express their unique ideas.”

A shared dedication to transformative experiences and using innovative technology to push boundaries makes Red Bull Illume and Lenovo ideal partners. Meaningful innovation is essential to advancing photo technologies and solidifying image capture as an artform. Similarly, Lenovo innovation provides digital creators with better photo management and enhancement experiences and smarter technology so they can build bigger for a more creative world – making consumer products, services, and software solutions more attuned to the unique needs of modern content creators.

The contest is open for submissions from March 1 to July 31, 2021. It is free for anyone to enter and voting is open to all on redbullillume.com. To view previous winning images, check out the gallery, here.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$50 billion Fortune Global 500 company, with 63,000 employees and operating in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society. By designing, engineering and building the world’s most complete portfolio of smart devices and infrastructure, we are also leading an Intelligent Transformation – to create better experiences and opportunities for millions of customers around the world. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Weibo and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

About Red Bull Illume

The Image Quest 2021 is the sixth edition bringing together the amazing work of photographers and content creators from around the world. In 2019, a record-breaking 59,551 images were submitted by thousands of creators from countries all around the world. Submissions for the contest will take place from March 1 to July 31, 2021 and can be entered on redbullillume.com and on Instagram. A judging panel of 50 photo editors and digital experts will select the Finalists, Category Winners and an Overall Winner, to be unveiled at the Winner Award Ceremony in November 2021. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Pinterest.

