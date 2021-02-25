MulticoreWare Inc. Becomes CEVA’s Trusted Partner for Imaging & Computer Vision

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MulticoreWare Inc., joins CEVA, the leading licensor of sensor-hub Digital Signal Processors, AI engines and complementary framework & various software SDK’s, as their trusted partner to enable services on all computing platforms by implementing optimized kernels and frameworks in CEVA’s pipeline.

MulticoreWare has implemented and optimized kernels on CEVA’s platforms (e.g., XM4, XM6, SensPro™ first and second generation) for achieving maximum performance and has also built multiple test suites for the CEVA Deep Neural Network (CDNN) Engine. This enables CEVA’s DSP to be deployed on embedded platforms across a multitude of domains such as Automotive (ADAS), Home Security & Surveillance, Healthcare, Augmented Reality, SLAM, and many more. With this partnership, MulticoreWare will be able to extend its expertise and services to CEVA’s customers, partners, and their wide ecosystem companies.

“MulticoreWare’s broad expertise in Deep Learning and Embedded vision, together with their many years of algorithm development, porting and optimization makes them a valued member of CEVA’s partner ecosystem,” said Erez Natan, CEVA’s Vision & AI General-Manager. “MulticoreWare’s competency to work and develop using CEVA Deep Neural Network (CDNN) SDK, works very well with our mission to target IoT, surveillance, automotive, robotics, and many other challenging edge computing platforms.”

“We are excited to support CEVA with our Deep Learning expertise and solutions,” said Soumendra Mohanty, Vice-President of Worldwide Sales & Corporate Marketing for MulticoreWare. “Working with CEVA Platforms, we will be able to deploy Machine Learning based solutions for CEVA’s customers and their extended ecosystem players.”

About MulticoreWare

MulticoreWare delivers software IP Solutions and Engineering Services serving a wide group of customers with Compilers & Toolchains, Libraries for SDK, Video codec solutions, and AI analytics solutions using various vision & non-vision (Radar, LiDAR, IMU, GPS, etc.) sensors on various heterogenous computing platforms. Its software solutions are used in Automotive (ADAS/AD), Surveillance, Defence, Medical Imaging, IoT, Retail, Logistics, Industrial, Robotics, Smart City. MulticoreWare’s industry-leading video codec products (x266™/x265/Ultraziq) have been deployed in live streaming or video on demand services across many broadcast customers.

For more information, visit www.multicorewareinc.com.

