Community Catalysts to Partner with STRIVE on Unique Online Program

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Catalysts of California today announced a new partnership with STRIVE. This partnership makes Community Catalysts of California the exclusive California provider of STRIVE WorldWIDE® online educational content to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in California. Community Catalysts of California and STRIVE will be working together over the next few months to implement Community Catalysts of California’s online educational program. Community Catalysts of California will also be seeking funding approval from state regional centers.

“We are very excited to be partnering with STRIVE to bring this very innovative and accessible service option to California to better meet the needs of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and autism,” says Wendy Forkas, CEO at Community Catalysts of California.

“Everyone at STRIVE is thrilled with this new partnership with Community Catalysts of California. We are proud of the STRIVE WorldWIDE platform and very excited to expand the program to California. We feel that Community Catalysts of California is a great fit for our goals and a significant next step for our program,” said Dr. Anne Ryan, the Program Director of STRIVE WorldWIDE.

The benefits of this new partnership include.

Access of STRIVE WorldWIDE educational content to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in California

Proven and successful online service option for individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism

First-of-its-kind post-secondary programming designed with neurodiverse learners in mind which can serve as a bridge to other traditional post-secondary programs

About Community Catalysts of California: Community Catalysts of California is a nonprofit 501(c)(3), organization that provides community-living skills training, residential support, in-home respite care, crisis intervention, rapid re-housing, vocational counseling, job placement and other services to individuals and their families throughout California. Various private, federal, state, and local agencies as well as generous donors in the community support us. We have successfully provided services for thirty-eight years creating limitless pathways for individuals and their families to belong where they live, work, learn, and play reaching their highest level of self-sufficiency and independence. For more information about Community Catalysts, please visit our website, http://www.communitycatalystscalifornia.org, or call 858-292-2024.

About STRIVE: STRIVE is a Maine-based 501(c)(3) organization that serves individuals with intellectual disabilities as well as individuals with mental health issues. After providing services in-person to Maine residents for over 20 years, STRIVE WorldWIDE is a first-of-its-kind effort at bringing these services online to teach independent living skills. For more information on STRIVE, you can visit www.pslstrive.org or call (207) 879-0847.