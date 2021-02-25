SES Extends Long-Term Partnership With Sky

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sky UK has extended its contract with SES for satellite capacity in a new agreement that will add over EUR 90 million in secured backlog. This renewal is in addition to capacity already under contract that extends through 2027. By the end of the renewed contract, Sky UK will have been an SES customer continuously for almost four decades, illustrating the strength and value of the partnership to Sky UK’s business in terms of the reliability, performance, high-quality viewing experience and the reach of SES’s satellite services.

As part of the contract, SES will deliver Sky UK’s channels in a mix of standard definition (SD), high definition (HD) and ultra-high definition (UHD) from the 28.2/28.5 degrees East orbital slots to the operator’s subscribers across the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

“We’re pleased to continue working with SES, a world leader in satellite provision. SES has been a valued partner to Sky for decades and this agreement represents the latest step in a long and successful relationship,” said Patrick Behar, Chief Business Officer at Sky UK.

“This is a significant, multi-transponder, multi-year renewal founded on SES’s decades of delivering a flawless and immersive TV viewing experience to Sky UK customers. It also underlines the continued and rising importance of satellites in delivering a premium content-viewing experience to end customers virtually everywhere,” said Steve Collar, CEO at SES.

28.2/28.5 degrees East is one of SES's prime TV neighbourhoods reaching 12 million homes in United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

