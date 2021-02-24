Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Only Grandchild Joins Impact Podcast for Special Black History Month Episode

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arndrea Waters King (wife of Martin Luther King III) and her daughter Yolanda King (the only grandchild of Martin Luther King Jr.) are the featured guests for the special Black History Month episode of the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Arndrea Waters King has dedicated her life to serving humanity. Over the years, she has lived her commitment by consistently supporting those who have been marginalized and silenced to find and collectively use their voice for change. As part of the Center for Democratic Renewal, she organized the first National Conference on Hate Crimes and Hate Violence. She also played a key role in the mobilization for the Georgia Hate Crimes Act and prepared major reports including the landmark “When Hate Comes to Town.” She also helped organize marches and rallies that led to the building of a major multiracial coalition, the Southern Coalition Against Racism and Bigotry. In 2006, she married Martin Luther King III. As the “First Lady” of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and The King Center, she championed several nonviolence education and social change issues while designing programs to advance understanding and activism. She was instrumental in the partnership with JP Morgan Chase to restore, preserve and digitize the archives of the King Center.

Arndrea and Martin are proud parents of Yolanda Renee King, age 12, who has already become an activist in her own right. Yolanda regular speaks publicly and is bringing important messages of equity, peace and justice to audiences of all ages…and from the perspective of a 12 year old.

“It was truly inspirational to have two generations of the impactful, groundbreaking King family on our show to sharer their stories,” said Shegerian. “We had recently featured Martin Luther King III on the podcast for our special MLK Day episode, and when he told us about some of the critical work being done by Arndrea and Yolanda I knew we had to invite them to be our guests. It was a great privilege to learn first-hand from Arndrea and Yolanda about the efforts of their legendary family and the positive impact they have been making throughout the world.”

