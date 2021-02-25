Ecoppia Strengthens Its Presence in the Middle East with a first Project in Egypt

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ecoppia (TASE:ECPA), the pioneer and world leader in robotic solutions for photovoltaic solar, announced today a new project in one of the worlds’ largest solar parks in BenBan, Egypt.

BenBan solar park, located near the southern Egyptian city of Aswan, has a total capacity of 1,650 MWp corresponding to an annual production of approximately 3.8 TW, and is spread across nearly 40 km. While enjoying very high radiation rates, the facility also suffers from major soiling and desert sands, requiring frequent cleaning to ensure steady and optimal production.

Ecoppia’s robotic solutions were proven to be extremely effective, cleaning nearly 10 million solar panels every night in harsh climatic conditions, spreading across roughly 2,500MW of installations globally.

Not only effective, the robots were also proven to be fully safe and reliable on all module types, to include glass on glass and bifacial.

Ecoppia’s unique robotic solutions are completely autonomous, water-free and energy independent, allowing site owners to enjoy the benefits of a year-round peak performance while lowering their O&M expenses and overall, their LCOE.

This project in BenBan will feature the light weighted Ecoppia T4 solution, designed especially for Single Axis trackers.

This is yet another vote of confidence in Ecoppia by leading multinational energy company, following the long-term engagements already in place with market leaders such as Engie, EDF, First Solar, Fortum, ReNew Power, Azure Power and others.

“We are excited to take part in the sustainability revolution in the Middle East” said Jean Scemama, CEO of Ecoppia. “As leaders in robotic cleaning solutions for solar, entering a new country is a great milestone in the company’s growth, especially when the project is in one of the largest and most significant solar parks in the world” he added.

“Our unparalleled experience in the region, operating in the Middle East since early 2014, enables us to deliver great value to such projects, as we see more and more energy companies advancing towards full automation of their O&M activities” he concluded.

