DeepTarget and MDT Partner, Enabling Credit Unions to Uniquely Engage Members in their Digital Banking Journey

MADISON, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DeepTarget Inc., a solution provider that utilizes data mining and business intelligence to deliver targeted engagements across digital channels for financial institutions, today announced an extension of their partnership with Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. Through the extended partnership DeepTarget’s Digital Experience Platform (DXP) for enterprises and its 3D StoryTeller™ will now be included on all digital platforms supported by MDT.

Allowing users of MDT’s digital banking and other member-facing environments to seamlessly leverage DeepTarget’s DXP enables credit unions to uniquely engage members throughout their digital banking journey with personalized messaging and smart, immersive financial stories. DeepTarget’s DXP now includes 3D StoryTeller™ with discoverable AI-powered financial stories and built-in predictive campaigns, enabling financial institutions to uniquely match targeted offers, financial fitness information, onboarding information, and relevant community messaging to consumers based on specific financial life stages.

“We are excited to see the technical innovations of 3D StoryTeller, Predictive Campaigns, and the investment in APIs and openness from DeepTarget,” said Carla Bettens, Senior Manager of Product Management, MDT. “Extending our partnership enables us to bring these enhancements to our credit union clients, providing a more seamless, personalized digital banking experience for members. We are committed to working with partners like DeepTarget who prioritize openness and are dedicated to constantly improving the services and solutions they offer.”

Members Exchange Credit Union became the first MDT client to add 3D StoryTeller to their marketing and member engagement repertoire. “We have had terrific results from DeepTarget and we see 3D StoryTeller adding a whole new user experience and considerable value to our member communications,” said Misty Munn, Vice President of Marketing for Members Exchange Credit Union. “As more of our members bank digitally, it is critical to us that we engage with them in a human-digital personalized manner with relevant messages and offers.”

“We are grateful for our extended partnership with MDT and their support of the value of personalized engagements within digital banking and other apps,” said Jill Homan, President of DeepTarget. “With this partnership expansion, MDT is focused on increasing the returns for credit unions by enabling the combination of our AI-powered engagement technology and modern digital banking platforms. In today’s challenging times, relevant consumer engagement in a trusted, non-invasive way is paramount.”

About Member Driven Technologies

Member Driven Technologies (MDT) provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO hosts the Episys® core platform from Symitar®, as well as dozens of complementary solutions and supporting services to help run the entire institution, such as digital banking, payments, lending, security, continuity and regulatory solutions as well as imaging, consulting and hardware purchasing services. MDT’s open platform allows credit unions to seamlessly integrate with virtually any technology provider of their choosing. By alleviating the technology burden, MDT frees credit unions to focus more on member service. With the CUSO’s hybrid approach to outsourcing, credit unions across the country are boosting efficiencies, enhancing cybersecurity and business continuity and reducing costs. MDT serves credit unions representing more than $22 billion in assets and approximately two million members. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.

About DeepTarget

DeepTarget helps financial institutions integrate data sources for the purpose of driving meaningful digital engagements that yield more loans and deposits. Their solutions help financial institutions connect with their customers with messages that resonate. DeepTarget’s intelligent digital marketing and sales solutions are used by hundreds of financial institutions to provide a seamless communications experience wherever, whenever, and however their customers bank. For additional information visit www.deeptarget.com.