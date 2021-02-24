Sleiman & Wildlight Announce Plans for Publix Anchored Shopping Center

WILDLIGHT, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Raydient Places + Properties today announced Sleiman Enterprises, one of Florida’s premier retail development companies, will develop a Publix grocery store at the new Crossings at Wildlight shopping center in Wildlight. Publix will anchor the centrally located retail center and serve as the first grocery store in the community.

“At the heart of our leasing strategy is to provide our communities with necessary and high-quality goods and services,” said Michael McNaughton, Chief Operating Officer. “Grocery anchored neighborhood retail is the cornerstone to healthy vibrant communities and so important to sustain and, ultimately, strengthen them. We know our shoppers will be as excited as we are when Publix opens at Crossings at Wildlight. We’re equally excited Publix will serve as a catalyst for future growth and infrastructure in the area creating a center that will incorporate both the needed goods and services for the area coupled with dining and other lifestyle opportunities to enhance the fantastic Wildlight community.”

The Crossings at Wildlight shopping center sits at the corner of FL-200 (AIA) and William Burgess Boulevard in Yulee. The Crossings development encompasses nearly 90,000 square feet on just under 17 acres. The site will also include three multi-tenant retail buildings, two single or multi-tenant buildings and up to three outparcels. Construction is expected to begin by March 1st with completion planned for Spring 2022.

“We are excited to announce our newest Publix location in Nassau County located in the Crossings at Wildlight shopping center in Yulee, Florida,” said Chris Norberg, Community Relations Manager for Publix’s Jacksonville Division. “The opening of this new and convenient location will give us the opportunity to continue providing legendary service to our wonderful customers both old and new.”

Wildlight is the new town under development in Nassau County with a rich mixture of businesses and amenities. The new Publix builds on Wildlight’s latest developments including the opening of its second neighborhood, Forest Park, as well as that of UF Health Rehabilitation – Wildlight Center, which includes a state-of-the-art YMCA. Earlier this year, Wildlight also announced that PulteGroup will be building a Del Webb active adult neighborhood within the community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Publix to Wildlight as the community’s first retail food store,” said Chris Corr, President of Raydient Places + Properties. “Adding an award-winning supermarket with quality products and legendary customer service has been at the top of our priority list. We know the new store and shopping center will greatly serve our residents and the larger community for years to come.”

About Wildlight

Wildlight is a new community inspired by a character, culture and pattern of living we call “Florida Lowcountry,” where Southern hospitality meets play-inspired living, and the natural world is a natural part of life. Approximately half of this thoughtfully connected 2,900-acre community is devoted to green space, including parks and nature trails. The other half of the community features a mix of Lowcountry-style homes, townhomes and rental apartments as well as businesses, shops and restaurants, connected by walkable pathways to promote a healthy lifestyle. Wildlight is conveniently located 20 miles north of Jacksonville and just east of Interstate-95 on A1A with easy access to both Amelia Island and the Jacksonville International Airport. Wildlight is being developed by Raydient Places + Properties, a taxable subsidiary of Rayonier Inc., a real estate investment trust. For more information, please visit Wildlight.com.

About Sleiman Enterprises

Sleiman Enterprises is one of Florida’s largest privately held real estate companies, owning and managing more than 5-million square feet of retail space in Florida and the southeast United States. The 65-year old company has grown into one of the country’s leading owners and developers of outdoor, open-air retail centers with properties throughout Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia. The company was founded by Eli and Josephine Sleiman in Jacksonville in 1955.

About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,266 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.