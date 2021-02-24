Physicians’ Education Resource® Hosts the 38th Annual Miami Breast Cancer Conference® in Expanded, Interactive Virtual Meeting Format

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the leading go-to resource for continuing medical education (CME), Physicians’ Education Resource®, LLC, (PER®), has been committed to improving the care for patients with breast cancer by educating the treatment team for nearly four decades. This commitment is more than professional, but also deeply personal. This annual marquee CME conference has been family-led since the beginning and continues to incorporate that family spirit into 2021 in the virtual setting.

Traditionally hosted as a live marquee meeting, this year’s 38th Annual Miami Breast Cancer Conference® has transformed into a live-broadcast virtual and interactive experience leveraging new online meeting technologies. This year, the conference is more than Miami, and will bring the educational experience directly to health care professionals online.

For 37 years, the historic multidisciplinary Miami Breast Cancer Conference® has been a family-led annual meeting. By combining the conference’s legacy with the Hennessy family spirit and commitment infused into the DNA of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of PER®, this year’s meeting will continue to focus on improving the care of patients with breast cancer. The annual conference has become a landmark meeting that serves as the go-to resource for health care professionals to learn about the most important advancements in breast cancer treatment and how to translate these into clinical care.

“In its 38th year, whether this is your first time or your 31st time attending, PER® welcomes you as part of the Miami Breast Cancer Conference® family,” said Phil Talamo, CHCP, president of PER®. “Our community is full of dedicated oncologists, surgeons, pathologists, nurses, and more who are committed to elevating patient care. We know that it takes more than a team to treat breast cancer – it takes a family. During this year’s conference, we will virtually come together with a shared purpose of driving contemporary patient care using strategies that you hear on Friday and use on Monday.”

This year’s 38th Annual Miami Breast Cancer Conference® will continue this tradition increase the use innovative virtual technology to deliver the robust educational programming and top-notch presentations for which this conference is known for. New in 2021, PER® has expanded its afternoon programming to the full healthcare team with additional tracks on pathology, radiation oncology, and oncology nursing. To accommodate its international learners in European time zones, an international track will also be offered. This will broaden the Conference’s impact and bring vital members of the treatment team into the Miami Breast Cancer Conference family, united in the approach to improve the care of patients with breast cancer.

Additionally, this year’s expanded virtual program will feature world-class tumor board panels, multidisciplinary meet-the-expert sessions, case discussions, poster sessions, a video surgical library, lively Medical Crossfire® exchanges, and more. Included among the many important clinical and practical topics on the agenda are novel therapeutic targets, contemporary management issues, oncology care in the COVID-19 era, practical application of genomics, precision medicine, and more.

For more information and to register, click here.

About Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®)

Since 1995, PER® has been dedicated to advancing cancer care through professional education and now advances patient care and treatment strategies on a wide variety of chronic illnesses and diseases. In 2016, PER® initiated continuing medical education (CME) programming in the cardiovascular and endocrinology areas. Although it is expanding into topics outside of oncology, PER® stands as the leading provider of live, online and print CME activities related to oncology and hematology. The high-quality, evidence-based activities feature leading distinguished experts who focus on the application of practice-changing advances. PER® is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and the California Board of Registered Nursing. PER® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.