Grunt Style Officially Licensed to Sell Air Force and Space Force Apparel

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Online patriotic lifestyle retailer Grunt Style has contracted with the United States Air Force and Space Force to offer officially licensed apparel. With the new product line, Grunt Style now carries licensed apparel for all five military branches of the Department of Defense.

The agreement adds to Grunt Style’s wide selection of military licensed attire. Now, in addition to Army, Navy, and Marine Corps clothing, customers can choose from a selection of Air Force and Space Force t-shirts, ranging in size from small to 3XL, all made with 100% cotton and proudly printed in Carol Stream, Illinois. Everything comes with Grunt Style’s lifetime guarantee.

“Grunt Style was founded with a very clear mission: To instill pride in self, in military, and in country,” said Glenn Silbert, CEO of Grunt Style. “As part of that, it was important to ensure all branches of our armed forces are represented within our product line. With our new Air Force and Space Force apparel, we have options for everyone, no matter which branch of military they serve in or support. Our customers have been asking for this, and we’re proud to deliver.”

Additional officially licensed Space Force and Air Force prints and styles, including hoodies, will be added later this year.

For more information and to check out the Air Force and Space Force apparel, visit www.gruntstyle.com.

About Grunt Style

Grunt Style is a patriotic and veteran-operated apparel brand designed for a new class of warriors: first responders, military veterans, and their friends and families. With 300 veterans and patriots enlisted, the company works hard to deliver the highest quality, most patriotic apparel on the planet that’s backed by an unbeatable lifetime guarantee. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Grunt Style stands behind its products, its service, and our country. Visit www.gruntstyle.com and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @GruntStyle.