KONE Strengthens Its Partnership With Orange Business Services and Migrates Its Contact Center Infrastructure to the Cloud

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has strengthened its partnership with Orange Business Services by moving its global contact center solution to the cloud. This is part of KONE’s ongoing commitment to delivering a high-quality end user experience worldwide.

KONE customer care centers are a vital component for customer service, both for the end-user and direct business customers. They play a strong role in overseeing critical elevator operations, service records and technical data.

By moving the contact center infrastructure to the cloud, KONE will be able to benefit from scalability, flexible omnichannel capabilities, intelligent call routing and built-in security. The contact center can handle email, voice, and alarms for sites around the world and is integrated into KONE’s remote monitoring platform.

“Orange Business Services is playing an important role in helping us with our digital transformation by migrating our contact center solution to the cloud. This will further enhance our customer experience and pave the way for further innovation in our customer support service,” said Antti Koskelin, Chief Information Officer, KONE.

As part of the agreement, Orange has established five contact center hubs globally to simplify and optimize the organization, moving away from a site-based infrastructure to the cloud. The solution spans 35 contact center sites across all continents.

“We are honored to have KONE’s continued trust to improve and innovate its business-critical customer support function. Our global cloud expertise and experience will provide KONE with an optimized and flexible solution, offering improved scalability, cost-improvements and potential for innovation,” said Fabrice de Windt, Senior Vice President, Europe, Orange Business Services.

About Kone

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2020, KONE had annual sales of EUR 9.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. For more information visit: www.kone.com

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services is a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group. It connects, protects and innovates for enterprises around the world to support sustainable business growth. Leveraging its connectivity and system integration expertise throughout the digital value chain, Orange Business Services is well placed to support global businesses in areas such as software-defined networks, multi-cloud services, Data and AI, smart mobility services, and cybersecurity. It securely accompanies enterprises across every stage of the data lifecycle end-to-end, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 27,000 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners, and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business Services.

For more information, visit www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 42 billion euros in 2019 and 257 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2020. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN). In December 2019, Orange presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, guided by social and environmental accountability. While accelerating in growth areas, such as B-to-B services and placing data and AI at the heart of innovation, the entire Orange Group will be an attractive and responsible employer.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.