NIMRがサウジアラビア軍事産業（SAMI）と戦略協業契約を締結

His Excellency Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the NIMR Board and Eng. Walid Abukhaled, CEO of SAMI, signed the agreement in the presence of His Excellency Eng. Ahmed A. Alohali, Governor of the General Authorities for Military Industries (GAMI), His Excellency Turki bin Abdullah Al-Dakhil, Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the UAE, His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director of EDGE, and other leading representatives from NIMR and SAMI. (Photo: AETOSWire)