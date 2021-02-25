TEPCO Power Grid, Incorporated and ATT Consultants Company Limited Were Jointly Awarded a Contract for an “Underground Substation Construction Project”, Through a Public Offering by the Metropolitan Electricity Authority of Thailand

More than 40 years’ experience in underground substation construction and O&M, including in the vast and densely populated Tokyo area. (Graphic: Business Wire)

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TEPCO Power Grid, Inc. (Head Office: Tokyo; hereinafter, “TEPCO PG”), in consortium with ATT Consultants Company Limited (Head Office: Bangkok; Managing Director: Montree Budsabathon; hereinafter, “ATT”), announced today the signing of a consultancy agreement with the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (Head Office: Bangkok; Governor: Kirapat Jiamset; hereinafter, “MEA”) of Thailand for consultancy services for an underground substation construction project. This will be the first time that TEPCO PG has provided consultancy services for the construction of an underground substation in Thailand.

MEA plans to construct new underground substation to harmonious with the improvement of landscape project as Lumpini Park Annivesary 100 year in 2568 BE. Constructing the underground substation below the park is necessary to ensure safety and preserve the surrounding environment. TEPCO PG’s experience of more than 40 years in the design, construction, operation and maintenance of underground substations in Japan and overseas, and its work on the “Preliminary Feasibility Study for Robust and Compact Underground Substation in Bangkok” (supported by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry) led to the awarding of this contract.

In the project, TEPCO PG will propose basic underground substation designs that take into account local safety and the surrounding environment, and review equipment specifications and layout drawings for the underground substation. Through the work, TEPCO PG will help MEA realize its plan to construct an underground substation in a public place.

TEPCO PG will continue to utilize the facility planning, design, and grid operation technologies that it has developed through domestic power transmission and distribution business and overseas consulting services, and meet the challenge of expanding its overseas business, including in the area of underground substation construction consulting.

Outline of "Consultancy services for underground substation construction project in Bangkok, Thailand"

1. Project period and area

February 2021 - August 2023 (planned)

Pathumwan District, Bangkok (location of the Embassy of Japan in Thailand and a busy commercial district)

2. Contracting Party Overview

Company Name Metropolitan Electricity Authority Representative Kirapat Jiamset (Governor) Establishment August 1, 1958 Location Bangkok Business Outline Power distribution business in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakarn areas

3. Project Description

Support for the construction of an underground substation in a public place, with community safety and environmental requirements.

Underground Substation (planned) Primary Voltage 115 kV or 69 kV Secondary Voltage 24 kV or 12 kV Capacity of substation Roughly 240 MVA

4. Role of TEPCO Power Grid, Inc.

Basic design proposal (equipment specifications, equipment layout, etc.)

Review of layout drawings and equipment specifications

Support for bidding procedure (preparation of bidding documents and compilation of estimated prices)

Review of drawings and other documents submitted by contractors

5. Partner Overview

Company Name ATT Consultants Company Limited Representative Dr. Montree Budsabathon (Managing Director) Establishment April 27, 1990 Location Bangkok Business Outline Consulting services in the fields of energy, electric power, oil, gas, ports, utilities, etc.

6. TEPCO PG’s underground substation experience