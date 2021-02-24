RIZE Debuts “Safe at Home” Manufacturing Initiative as COVID-19 Drives Demand for Supply Chain Resilience

CONCORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RIZE, Inc., an Additive Manufacturing 2.0 company bringing industrial 3D printing to all users and a World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 Technology Pioneer, debuted the RIZE “Safe at Home” Manufacturing initiative to help organizations build distributed, self-sufficient supply chains anywhere – at office, home or factory. With the COVID-19 pandemic underscoring the importance of resilience, RIZE “Safe at Home” Manufacturing program helps companies assure agile workflows no matter where team members work.

Festo SE & Co KG, the world leader in automation technology and technical educational solutions, is participating in Safe at Home Manufacturing initiative by purchasing RIZE 2XC printers and deploying them in the homes of key team members in the US and Germany. Festo also is working closely with RIZE on workflows that deliver high precision, repeatable and highly durable parts whether team members are in the same facility or distributed around the world.

“At Festo, we believe additive manufacturing will play a key role in shaping the future of work,“ said Nuzha Yakoob, head of technology and innovation at Festo North America. “Collaborative distributed manufacturing will bring about a paradigm shift, which will lead to more market opportunities and increased applications. We are delighted to expand our work with RIZE to help scale adoption of next-generation manufacturing technologies by putting safety at the heart of the supply chain of tomorrow.“

The RIZE 2XC is the first professional desktop 3D printer to receive UL GREENGUARD certification to adhere to rigorous third-party chemical emissions standards, helping to reduce the risk of chemical exposure and assure safety and peace of mind. Recent research has documented longstanding anecdotal reports that many desktop 3D printers release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and ultrafine particles (UFPs) into that air that are known health hazards. GREENGUARD certified products adhere to ANSI/CAN/UL 2904, “Standard Method for Testing and Assessing Particle and Chemical Emissions for 3D Printers,” affirming that these products emit low levels of chemicals into indoor air during use and contribute to safer, healthier indoor air.

With its GREENGUARD certification, the RIZE 2XC joins five other GREENGUARD certifications for RIZE 3D printers, materials, and inks. The RIZE 2XC also is the first such certification for a member of the RIZIUM Alliance, where traditional fused deposition modeling (FDM) 3D printer players adapt their existing solutions to incorporate safer, GREENGUARD certified materials, inks, and software from RIZE for greater safety and sustainability. RIZIUM Alliance participants gain an advantage by assuring users of their commitment to safety and sustainability, while still delivering highly durable, market leading solutions.

“Next-generation technology is solving some of the biggest limitations of additive manufacturing, such as its emission of carcinogens and other airborne particles associated with traditional FFF approaches to 3D printing,” said Tim Greene, research director at IDC. “With the pandemic expanding 3D printing outside typical industrial settings such as in home offices, the innovations of next-generation additive manufacturing players such as RIZE are changing the conversation on safety and sustainability.”

“We’re honored that Festo shares our commitment to reconceptualize manufacturing, and find better ways to work productively in the new normal of COVID-19,” said Andy Kalambi, CEO of RIZE. “The RIZE “Safe at Home” Manufacturing initiative is a powerful first step to building supply chain resiliency with advanced digital fabrication solutions like RIZE’s line of UL GREENGUARD certified 3D printers that are safe for home, work and anywhere.”

For more information on the UL GREENGUARD initiative and RIZE’s family of UL GREENGUARD certified solutions, visit www.rize3d.com.

About RIZE

RIZE Inc. is an Additive Manufacturing 2.0 company based in Concord MA focused on enabling sustainable and inclusive innovation with safe, affordable, and full color 3D printing. RIZE is the only 3D printing firm named to the World Economic Forum 2020 Technology Pioneers list and is known for its commitment to sustainable practices in 3D printing. It is also the first 3D printing company in the world to receive the UL GREENGUARD certification for health and safety for its printers, materials and inks.

RIZE’s unique patented 3D printing technology enables production of full color, functional parts in homes/offices/factories/point-of-care settings using safe, non-toxic materials that are engineered for strength and durability. Applications include full color functional prototypes, medical models, customized tools and fixtures and urban lifestyle items.

RIZE designs, manufactures, and distributes complete additive manufacturing systems which include hardware, software and composite polymer materials and functional inks. RIZE serves three customer segments – academia, life sciences and industrial manufacturing – with marquee customers including NASA, Festo, Rutgers University, Virginia Tech, American Axles, Zimmer Biomet, and Merck. www.rize3d.com.