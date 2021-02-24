Electric Last Mile, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnerships for the Urban Delivery Electric Powertrain System

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electric Last Mile, Inc. (“ELMS”) today announced that it has entered into strategic partnerships with Jing-Jin Electric North America, LLC (“JJE”), a global leader in electrified propulsion technologies, and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (“CATL”), a global leader in lithium-ion battery development and manufacturing, for the electric powertrain system in the ELMS Urban Delivery vehicle. The Urban Delivery, ELMS’ launch vehicle, is anticipated to be the first commercial electric vehicle (“EV”) in the class 1 segment in the U.S.

JJE will serve as ELMS’ partner for the source of electric motors and will provide related development and engineering support. CATL has separately agreed to supply its battery cells for the ELMS battery pack, leveraging CATL’s novel lithium-iron phosphate (“LFP”) battery chemistry, which enables high safety and reliability, long cycle life, cost savings and manufacturing simplicity.

In alignment with ELMS’ commitment to U.S. manufacturing, JJE also plans to localize production in the U.S. North American manufacturing will further enhance collaborative product development as well as just-in-time production, supply chain efficiency and quality metrics.

“ We’re thrilled to partner with both JJE and CATL, two leading innovators in the field of electric propulsion systems,” said ELMS Chief Technology Officer, Kev Adjemian. “ Pairing ELMS’ vehicle integration engineering expertise with JJE and CATL’s technologies will help us to ensure that our last mile fleet customers are provided with leading and reliable electric powertrain technologies to power their businesses.”

ELMS expects to begin production of the Urban Delivery in the second half of 2021. The Urban Delivery is anticipated to be the first Class 1 commercial EV in the U.S. based on the current competitive landscape and is also expected to offer fleet customers a lower total cost of ownership compared to competing internal combustion engine models.

About Electric Last Mile, Inc.

ELMS is focused on redefining the last mile with efficient, customizable and sustainable solutions. ELMS’ first vehicle, the Urban Delivery, is anticipated to be the first Class 1 electric vehicle in the U.S. market. The company is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.electriclastmile.com.