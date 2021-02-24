Bobcat Company Excited to Partner With Two-time PBR World Champion Jess Lockwood

WEST FARGO, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bobcat Company, a global leader in the compact equipment industry, has formed a marketing partnership with Jess Lockwood, a two-time PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Champion. With this announcement, Lockwood becomes the newest addition to the Bobcat brand team, joining pro quarterback Carson Wentz.

The partnership includes Lockwood displaying a Bobcat logo on his bull riding shirt, vest and helmet during competitions, as well as serving as a spokesperson for Bobcat through videos, social media and other marketing placements related to Bobcat “One Tough Animal” marketing campaigns. The PBR elite competition series, Unleash the Beast, scheduled Feb. 26-27 in Fort Worth, Texas, is the first event at which Lockwood will represent Bobcat.

In addition to his PBR experience, Lockwood is a rancher and owns Bobcat compact equipment. According to Laura Ness Owens, vice president of marketing, communication and public affairs at Doosan Bobcat North America, Lockwood’s athletic performance, work ethic and outdoor lifestyle exemplifies the Bobcat brand.

“We are excited to have Jess join our team. He is a top competitor in a tough sport, who truly demonstrates the Bobcat standards of performance, versatility and tough both personally and professionally,” said Ness Owens. “His work ethic, grit and longtime connection to the Bobcat brand really appeals to us and resonates with our customers and dealers.”

Lockwood, who won his first world championship in 2017 and his second world championship in 2019, became the youngest bull rider to win two world championships. He is anticipated to be a top contender for the 2021 PBR World Championship. When he is not competing in the bull ring, Lockwood is a full-time cattle rancher on his family’s ranch in Volborg, Montana.

“I use my Bobcat equipment every single day on the ranch. I wasn’t a Bobcat endorsee when I bought my first skid-steer from them in 2017,” said Lockwood. “I’m a customer first. I just happen to ride bulls well enough, that now they are a partner. When I can pair up with a brand or a product that I already know, it’s perfect and I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership.”

Lockwood is in good company as the newest brand ambassador for Bobcat. He joins pro quarterback Carson Wentz, who formed a brand partnership agreement with the company in Dec. 2019.

Media Resources: Please click this Dropbox link to download photos of Jess Lockwood.

About Bobcat Company

Bobcat Company is a worldwide leader in the manufacturing and distribution of compact equipment. Headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, Bobcat offers a complete line of compact equipment including: skid-steer, mini track and compact track loaders; excavators; VersaHANDLER® telescopic tool carriers; utility vehicles; Toolcat™ utility work machines; compact tractors; small articulated loaders; zero-turn mowers; attachments and implements. As a global brand with a worldwide network of dealers and distributors, Bobcat is the industry’s original innovator, beginning in 1958 with the first compact machine and predecessor to the skid-steer loader. Bobcat continues to lead the industry by offering quality product solutions and technologies to empower people to accomplish more. For more information, visit Bobcat.com.

About Jess Lockwood

Jess Lockwood (born Sept. 28, 1997) is an American professional bull rider on the PBR tour and a five-time PBR World Finals qualifier, from 2016 to 2020. He joined the PBR in 2015 and was named Rookie of the Year in 2016. On Nov. 5, 2017, he became the youngest PBR World Champion. He won his second PBR world championship on Nov. 10, 2019. He also became the youngest bull rider to win two world championships. When he is not competing in the ring, Jess is an avid hunter and a full-time cattle rancher on his family’s ranch in Volborg, Montana.

