Admired Leadership® Announces Two-Year Sponsorship with LPGA, Ladies European Tour Player Carlota Ciganda

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Admired Leadership® and LPGA player Carlota Ciganda today announced a two-year sponsorship agreement in which the golfer will be the LPGA brand ambassador for Admired Leadership and its recently launched on-line leadership course. Admired Leadership agreed to sponsor PGA and Champions Tour player Steve Stricker earlier in the year.

“ I am driven to excel on and off the golf course,” said Ciganda. “ I want to continually improve myself as a golfer, leader, friend, partner and daughter. Admired Leadership, through its on-line course, has shown me how to improve myself and become the person and leader I want to be in all aspects of my life. I couldn’t be more excited to be sponsored by a premier executive advisory and consulting firm like Admired Leadership. I am grateful for the confidence the firm has placed in me to represent the Admired Leadership brand.”

Ciganda is also excited to be involved directly with the firm as it translates the course into Spanish later in the year. “ I can’t wait for the on-line leadership course to be translated into Spanish so many more of my friends can benefit from Admired Leadership,” she said. “ I want to be a direct part of this exciting new work so I am going to film several introductions for the Spanish version of the course. The ideas are so important and I’m thrilled to play a role in promoting Admired Leadership.”

Hailing from Pamplona, Spain, Ciganda burst onto the LPGA and Ladies European Tour in 2012, earning LET’s Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year in her debut season. With 40 top ten finishes, Ciganda has won twice on the LPGA Tour and four times on the Ladies European Tour and is currently 15th in the Rolex World Rankings.

“ We wanted to find an LPGA player who exuded high character in all aspects of her life,” said Scott Baker, Chief Marketing Director for Admired Leadership. “Placing the “Admired Leadership” logo on an athlete’s clothing is no small matter and we wanted to create a partnership with an athlete as extraordinary as the leaders we study and attempt to emulate. We believe Carlota is that player and person and will be a spectacular spokesperson for our firm and the digital course we are now introducing to a larger audience.”

About Admired Leadership

As an advisory and consulting firm, Admired Leadership studies extraordinary leaders, seeking to understand what they do differently in everyday settings. The firm takes the unique approach of showing leaders how to build mastery through a catalog of behaviors and routines common to those others admire. Their groundbreaking work has been shared selectively until they recently launched an on-line leadership course based on studying more than 12,000 exceptional leaders and the behaviors they share in common.

Admired Leadership LLC is a subsidiary of CRA Inc., with headquarters in Radnor, PA.