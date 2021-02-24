Successful ETF Entrepreneur Returns, Levels the Playing Field with ASYMmetric ETFs™

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seasoned hedge fund manager and ETF industry veteran Darren Schuringa is getting back into the ETF issuer game. Today, ASYMmetric ETFs™ and Schuringa announce the closing of its Series A private equity funding round as the final step before the firm introduces retail investors to a new approach to wealth creation through capital preservation.

ASYMmetric ETFs™ will seek to deliver asymmetric returns – designed to generate positive returns across bear and bull markets. The forthcoming suite of ETF products, the first of which is expected to launch by end of the first quarter, will leverage ASYMmetric Risk Management Technology™, which powered one of the largest hedge fund seeds of 2015. The technology is an institutionally-vetted, quantitative long / short hedging strategy that seeks to provide protection against bear market losses without sacrificing equity returns.

“The fintech nature of ASYMmetric, as well as the re-packaging of institutional investment solutions into structures that are more suitable for and accessible to retail investors, is what drove my interest in and support of Darren’s latest ETF venture,” Kevin Albert, Former Head of Private Equity Placements at Merrill Lynch & Co.

“We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from the finance and private equity communities for ASYMmetric ETFs™,” said Schuringa. “We’re excited to leverage our proprietary technology to transform the way Main Street invests. It is time everyone had access to the tools institutional investors have been using for decades in an effort to lower the risk and improve the performance of their portfolios. ASYMmetric ETFs™ is committed to leveling the playing field and in the process, doing our small part to address income inequality.”

Schuringa launched and grew both Exchange Traded Concepts (ETC) and Yorkville ETF Advisors. ETC was the first and remains the largest white label ETF platform in the world. Yorkville ETF Advisors was the only independent sponsor to make the league tables with its first ETF in 2012. Yorkville was sold to Van Eck in 2015. ASYMmetric ETFs™ is his latest and most exciting ETF venture.

About ASYMmetric ETFs™, LLC

ASYMmetric ETFs™, LLC is an investment adviser seeking to transform the way Main Street invests by providing a new approach to wealth creation through capital preservation. Through its proprietary ASYMmetric Risk Management TechnologyTM, ASYMmetric ETFs captured an institutionally vetted quantitative long/short hedging strategy that seek to deliver positive returns in bear and bull markets in ETFs.

Before investing, carefully consider the fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus and a summary prospectus, copies of which may be obtained via: https://sec.report/CIK/0001833032. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS SUBJECT TO COMPLETION OR AMENDMENT. A REGISTRATION STATEMENT RELATING TO THESE SECURITIES HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION BUT HAS NOT YET BECOME EFFECTIVE. THESE SECURITIES MAY NOT BE SOLD NOR MAY OFFERS TO BUY BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO THE TIME THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT BECOMES EFFECTIVE. THIS COMMUNICATION SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO BUY OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY SALE OF THESE SECURITIES IN ANY STATE IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL PRIOR TO REGISTRATION OR QUALIFICATION UNDER SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH STATE.

AN INDICATION OF INTEREST IN RESPONSE TO THIS ADVERTISEMENT WILL INVOLVE NO OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND.

All investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The performance of the Fund will depend on the difference in the rates of return between its long positions and short positions. During a rising market, when most equity securities and long-only equity ETFs are increasing in value, the Fund’s short positions will likely cause the Fund to underperform the overall U.S. equity market. When the Fund shorts securities, including securities of another investment company, it borrows shares of that security or investment company, which it then sells. There is no guarantee the Fund will be able to borrow the shares it seeks to short in order to achieve its investment objective. The Fund’s investments are designed to respond to volatility based on a proprietary model developed by the Index Provider which may not be able to accurately predict the future volatility of the S&P 500® Index. If the S&P 500® Index is rapidly rising during periods when the Index Provider’s volatility model has predicted significant volatility, the Fund may be underexposed to the S&P 500® Index due to its short position and the Fund would not be expected to gain the full benefit of the rise in the S&P 500® Index. Additionally, in periods of rapidly changing volatility, the Fund may not be appropriately hedged or may not respond as expected to current volatility. The Fund is not actively managed and the Adviser would not sell a security due to current or projected underperformance of a security, industry or sector, unless that security is removed from the Index.

