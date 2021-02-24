Plusgrade Partners with Amtrak to Deliver Ancillary Revenue Through Incredible Customer Experiences

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plusgrade, a recognized leader in revenue generating solutions for the global travel industry, today announced its entry into the rail market with its newest partner, Amtrak, the largest and main passenger rail service in the United States of America. Together, the two organizations will bring incredible travel experiences to millions of rail passengers while driving meaningful revenue benefits to Amtrak.

“Plusgrade is incredibly honored to be partnering with Amtrak to bring our solutions to travelers. We’re thrilled to empower passengers to upgrade their travel experiences across the Amtrak network,” said Chris Engle, Chief Commercial Officer of Plusgrade. “Whether a passenger wants to upgrade to first class on Amtrak’s high speed Acela trains, or experience Amtrak’s premium offerings on journeys across the USA—we’re here to help them do it. Plusgrade and Amtrak have teamed up to give customers amazing experiences, while driving upsell revenue.”

Amtrak will be the first passenger rail service to bring Plusgrade’s upgrade solution, which currently powers more than 70 airlines and cruise lines, into the industry. Beginning today, passengers will be able to easily bid for upgrades and experience Business Class or First Class on journeys across the USA.

Beginning with Amtrak, Plusgrade is making a commitment to become a key partner to rail companies globally. McKinsey research shows that “passenger kilometers have grown by more than 10 percent in the past five years, and rail has been winning passengers from air travel on major intercity routes.” As rail travel grows, Plusgrade will bring its reputation and success as one of the largest sources of ancillary revenue to this industry with the same innovative spirit as it does the other great travel industries it currently serves.

In addition to a new, modernized upgrade experience for travelers, Plusgrade’s proprietary SaaS solution offers a number of unique features and benefits:

Maximize offer targeting: Driven by over a decade of aggregated traveler insights, Plusgrade enables robust targeted messaging capabilities and easy-to-implement touchpoints. This ensures that the right passengers are shown the right offers at the right time, maximizing message reach, increasing conversion rates and delivering higher quality upgrade offers while respecting complex business environments.

Driven by over a decade of aggregated traveler insights, Plusgrade enables robust targeted messaging capabilities and easy-to-implement touchpoints. This ensures that the right passengers are shown the right offers at the right time, maximizing message reach, increasing conversion rates and delivering higher quality upgrade offers while respecting complex business environments. Complete program automation : Automated processes allow our partners to reach the right audience, fulfill desirable upgrade offers, and process payment all without the need for manual program oversight or interruption to operations. This lowers the cost and effort necessary to generate high margin revenue from ancillaries.

: Automated processes allow our partners to reach the right audience, fulfill desirable upgrade offers, and process payment all without the need for manual program oversight or interruption to operations. This lowers the cost and effort necessary to generate high margin revenue from ancillaries. White-labelled solution: Travelers engage with a platform that expands upon instead of replacing our rail partners’ brand experience, helping to drive positive brand impressions and greater loyalty.

“The future of all travel, including rail, will have a high focus on the experience,” said Chris Engle. “Consumers want to travel comfortably, no matter the mode of transport. They want flexibility. Plusgrade gives rail corporations the tools to easily and inexpensively offer their passengers the shopping experience they want so they can enjoy the journey as much as the destination."

About Plusgrade

Plusgrade provides innovative revenue-generating solutions for the global travel industry. As the recognized leader in a key segment of the ancillary revenue and merchandising space, Plusgrade helps travel providers worldwide manage, optimize, and capture high-margin revenue generated from upgrades, unsold inventory, and other premium services. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in New York and Singapore, Plusgrade has created billions of dollars of new revenue opportunities for the more than 70 premier airlines, cruise lines and railway companies it serves across 50 countries. For more information, please visit: plusgrade.com

