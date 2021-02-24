Vonage Partners with VoiceSage to Help Businesses Transform Customer Engagement with Rich Media Messaging

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, is partnering with VoiceSage, a global proactive communications provider based in Ireland, UK, Spain and Dubai, to enable companies to transform their customer experiences through enhanced messaging powered by Vonage.

The VoiceSage Rich Media Messaging (RMM) solution is a messaging service that leverages Vonage Communications Platform APIs and offers businesses a richer experience through personalised mobile journeys with the ability for customers to self-serve, from bill payments to marketing and customer service. By adjusting the types of messages delivered, companies from retail, marketing, financial services, utilities, travel and logistics can improve customer engagement and increase operational efficiency.

“VoiceSage provides businesses with fast, reliable and cost-effective ways of keeping in touch with their customers and staff,” comments Paul Cogan, Chief Operating Office, VoiceSage. “With Vonage’s direct connections to all mobile networks and VoiceSage’s highly reliable in-house communication platform, we are confident that we have the best communication solutions on the market.”

“VoiceSage has risen to the challenge of the day by accelerating its digital transformation to keep customers and providers safely distant while offering a richer customer experience,” said Omar Javaid, President, Vonage API Platform Group. “This is the value that our Communications Platform brings to customers all over the world, and we’re proud to work with partners like VoiceSage to drive innovation and growth."

The Vonage Communications Platform brings both power and flexibility to businesses through the integration of multiple channels − video, voice, chat, messaging, email, and verification − into their applications, products, and workflows to create new paradigms in their industries. With an ever-growing network of more than one million registered developers, the Vonage Communications Platform makes it easy for businesses to use APIs to disrupt their industries, and enable the type of business continuity, remote work, and remote delivery of services that is so essential in today's environment.

To find out more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com.

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.