DE-CIX and NYI Expand Partnership in North America

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DE-CIX, the world’s leading Internet Exchange (IX) operator and NYI, a leading provider of managed hybrid infrastructure solutions announce the expansion of their partnership to Chicago. At a time when access to powerful connectivity capabilities has become critical, the enhanced connectivity capabilities NYI and DE-CIX offer enable even more customers to address accelerating infrastructure and network needs in both Chicago and New York.

With the launch of DE-CIX Chicago in December 2020, the already existing relationship with NYI immediately extended DE-CIX’s reach in the region, leveraging NYI’s Cross Connect Fabric (CCF). The DE-CIX peering, cloud, and interconnection services will now be available to the entire market including the NYI data center facility in Oak Brook, IL and the Digital Crossroad hyperscale data center campus in Hammond, IN. The CCF platform provides a unique, multi-layer network connectivity ecosystem, which now gives customers access to the world’s largest carrier, and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem through DE-CIX’s GlobePEER Remote solution. DE-CIX’s global interconnection ecosystem reaches all the way from the DE-CIX IXs in North America, to Europe, the Middle East, and India, and on to Southeast Asia, connecting close to 2200 networks overall.

“We have long valued our relationship with NYI and are thrilled to extend our mutually complementary capabilities to Chicago,” says Ed d’Agostino, VP and General Manager of DE-CIX North America. “NYI started as a DE-CIX customer, then a reseller, followed by a data center partner at NYI’s 60 Hudson Street facility in New York City where we deployed our 14th switch. The company now serves as one of our strategic data center access partners, offering capabilities that support DE-CIX’s mission to enable enhanced connectivity solutions in North America. Not only was NYI instrumental in advocating for the DE-CIX expansion to Chicago, their flexible Cross Connect Fabric has expanded reach and enabled new connectivity options from day one.”

“NYI is proud to be an integral partner with DE-CIX in North America, serving as a strategic data center partner now in both New York and Chicago,” adds Phillip Koblence, Co-founder and COO of NYI. “In addition to assisting clients with custom data center deployments, we’re now excited to be able to offer broader cost-effective connectivity solutions that enable interconnections outside the walls of our own facilities, enabling clients to reach new markets. Collaborating with DE-CIX, an organization that shares our neutral, community-oriented approach to infrastructure and network enablement, is something we deeply value as our portfolio expands and our role continues to evolve from “data center facility” to “solutions facilitator.”

As digital transformation continues to place added demands on businesses, NYI and DE-CIX customers in New York and Chicago can immediately take advantage of the robust multi-service international peering and cloud connectivity capabilities with NYI’s full suite of high-touch hybrid IT services.

For more information about DE-CIX’s capabilities at NYI visit www.NYI.net or click here.

About DE-CIX

DE-CIX (German Commercial Internet Exchange) is the world’s leading operator of Internet Exchanges. In total, in its 28 locations in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia, DE-CIX interconnects over 2200 network operators (carriers), Internet service providers (ISPs), content providers, and enterprise networks from more than 100 countries, offering peering, cloud, and interconnection services. The combined connected customer capacity of all DE-CIX locations worldwide exceeds 70 Terabits, making it the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in the world. DE-CIX in Frankfurt, Germany, with a data throughput of more than 10 Terabits per second (Tbps) and over 1000 connected networks, is the largest Internet Exchange in the world. Further information at www.de-cix.net.

About NYI

NYI is a trusted global infrastructure partner to clients across a range of industries. NYI offers flexible hybrid IT solutions across cloud, colocation and containers on bare metal, with SDN-enabled connectivity to the cloud and a full suite of professional and managed services. NYI is headquartered in New York City and provides enterprise services into key global markets through a trusted ecosystem of partners including the Independent Data Center Alliance. Learn more at www.nyi.net.