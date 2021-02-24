Sunvera Group Announces New Partnership with Kellis Eye & Laser Center

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunvera Group (“Sunvera”), a management services organization providing services to ophthalmology practices across multiple subspecialties, announced the addition of Kellis Eye & Laser Center (“Kellis Eye”) to its platform and welcomes Dr. Augustine Kellis to the growing team of eye care specialists. Sunvera continues to pursue new partnerships with practices throughout the Midwest.

Kellis Eye & Laser is headquartered in Chardon, Ohio, and serves six satellite locations across the greater Cleveland area. The practice offers a range of comprehensive eye care services, including state of the art cataract surgery, glaucoma and retinal disease management, routine eye exams, contact lens fittings and optical dispensing. With more than 25 years of experience, Dr. Kellis and his team are the premier oculoplastic surgical providers in Ohio. Dr. Kellis has pioneered and trademarked multiple procedures using the CO 2 laser to minimize bruising and swelling, resulting in faster healing. The medical professionals of Kellis Eye & Laser have earned a longstanding reputation for providing exceptional patient care and giving back to their local communities.

“The partnership with Kellis Eye & Laser establishes the Sunvera platform in Ohio, which opens up important opportunities for expansion in a new state,” said Greg Nodland, CEO of Sunvera Group. “Dr. Kellis has built an exceptional practice and will be a strong leader for the Ohio team as we continue to grow our footprint and clinical offerings.”

“We are excited to join the Sunvera Group and begin growing the platform’s presence in Ohio,” said Dr. Kellis. “Sunvera offers strong business and administrative support, as well as access to the most advanced clinical care and technology, which will allow us to attract the best physicians and medical professionals to care for our patients.”

Sunvera Group is a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners. McGuireWoods provided legal services to Sunvera. Physician Growth Partners served as financial advisor to Kellis Eye & Laser and McDermott Will & Emery provided legal services.

About Sunvera Group

Sunvera Group is a management services organization dedicated to providing first rate management and administrative solutions to ophthalmology practices and ambulatory surgery centers in the Midwest. Sunvera Group’s comprehensive set of support functions include capital for growth, billing and collections, marketing, credentialing support, human resources and physician recruitment, benefits and payroll, information technology, and financial and accounting services. Currently Sunvera supports 18 providers within 6 clinics and one ASC. www.SunveraGroup.com

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market buyout and growth equity investor. Since 1993, the principals of Ridgemont have invested over $5 billion. The firm focuses on equity investments up to $250 million and utilizes a proven, industry-focused investment approach and repeatable value creation strategies. Ridgemont’s most recent flagship fund, REP III, was formed in 2018 and has $1.65B of committed capital. www.ridgemontep.com