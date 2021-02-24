RangeForce Partners With BlackGirlsHack to Address Lack of Diversity in Cybersecurity and Skills Shortage

MANASSAS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RangeForce, the company that is revolutionizing cybersecurity training, today announced a partnership with BlackGirlsHack (BGH) to provide training resources to black girls and women, and increase representation and diversity in the cybersecurity field. According to data from the United States Department of Labor, which publishes the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), ‘Black or African-American’ people make up only 3% of the information security analysts in the U.S.

BlackGirlsHack “Squad” members now have affordable access to RangeForce learning modules to acquire real world skills and realize careers in cybersecurity. The RangeForce web-delivered platform enables users, even on limited functionality devices, to work with leading security tools from Splunk, Carbon Black and others to learn how to defend against and respond to simulated cybersecurity threats.

“Access to educational resources and opportunities is a blocker for many minorities, especially when it comes to cybersecurity, so I created BGH to change the playing field for girls and women of color,” said Tennisha Martin, founder of BlackGirlsHack. “This partnership with RangeForce directly supports our mission by empowering our learners to acquire practical skills from anywhere, at any time, that are certified and recognized by employers. Completing Battle Skills modules brings a cybersecurity job within reach for members of the BGH squad.”

“Minorities are notoriously under-represented in the cybersecurity field, especially women, at a time where we have a critical shortage of trained professionals,” said Gordon Lawson, President of RangeForce. “BlackGirlsHack is not only helping to break down barriers for black girls and women, Tennisha and her organization are helping companies access a huge untapped pool of talent. We are pleased to be working with BGH.”

About BGH

BGH was founded by Tennisha Martin, a black girl from Washington D.C. who has been working in the IT space for over 15 years. The organization offers resources and programs in Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM), Information Technology (IT), and Cybersecurity with the goal of helping to increase diversity in Cybersecurity. Tennisha currently works as a Senior Principal Consultant doing Consulting and Engineering work for the government sector. She has a Masters in Cybersecurity from The Johns Hopkins University and a Masters in Digital Forensics from University of Maryland.

About RangeForce

RangeForce creates accessible cybersecurity training experiences for you and your team. Powered by the industry’s first integrated training platform and virtual cyber range, we help customers operationalize a SaaS-based cybersecurity training program in hours, saving up to 65% over traditional training and up to $1M annually on hosted cyber ranges. RangeForce is revolutionizing cybersecurity training with its adaptive learning technology to better train and cross-train DevOps, IT, and security professionals. Train with us to build cyber resilience, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.