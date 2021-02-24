Solano Hematology Oncology Adopts Deep Lens’ VIPER™ to Improve Patient Access to Clinical Trials

COLUMBUS, Ohio, & VALLEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solano Hematology Oncology and Deep Lens today announced a strategic collaboration designed to more effectively identify, screen and match patients to precision-based clinical oncology trials using VIPER™, Deep Lens’ artificial intelligence-based screening and enrollment platform. VIPER uses proprietary cloud-based technology to facilitate, triage and accelerate the clinical trial recruitment process. VIPER will be utilized by oncology care teams at Solano Hematology Oncology in Vallejo and the Cancer Treatment Center of Vacaville.

“The integration of VIPER into our current workflow for clinical trial recruitment will be a significant step toward more effectively serving cancer patients in the greater Bay Area,” said Dr. Chainarong Limvarapuss, founder of Solano Hematology Oncology and the Cancer Treatment Center of Vacaville. “The ability to identify eligible patients for clinical trials quickly and with ease will remarkably improve the speed by which our patients have access to promising new therapies in development designed to improve their care.”

It is estimated that more than 15,000 oncology clinical trials are actively recruiting patients; however, patient participation in these trials is often as low as three percent. Limited site capacity and resources play a role in the challenge to recruit and enroll, as well as low patient engagement. All of these challenges have been magnified by the current global pandemic. VIPER automates the clinical trial screening process and seamlessly matches patients -- at the time of diagnosis -- to appropriate trials through the ingestion and analysis of customized genomic data, electronic medical records and pathology data.

“A large majority of cancer patients are identified and diagnosed at community cancer centers like Solano, and we are pleased to be able to provide a solution that may help accelerate access to care for patients in the greater Bay Area,” said Greg Andreola, Chief Revenue Officer, Deep Lens. “The inclusion of VIPER into the clinical trial recruitment process at Solano Hematology Oncology will also help relieve some of the operational constraints related to managing this process -- allowing care teams to focus on optimizing options and improving care for their patients.”

About Solano Hematology Oncology

Solano Hematology Oncology in Vallejo and the Cancer Treatment Center of Vacaville specialize in the treatment of cancers and blood-related disorders. Founded by Dr. Chainarong Limvarapuss, Solano Hematology Oncology partners with leading research organizations such as SWOG and the Sutter Cancer Research Consortium to provide increased options for patients in the forms of clinical trials and research. For more information, please visit: www.solanohemonc.com.

About Deep Lens

Deep Lens is a software company focused on a groundbreaking approach to faster recruitment of the best-suited cancer patients to clinical trials. VIPER, Deep Lens’ integrated cloud platform, provides care teams with visibility and workflows that combine lab, EMR, and genomic data to match cancer patients to clinical trials and precision therapies at the time of diagnosis, accelerating recruitment and compressing study timelines to bring game-changing therapies to market sooner. Growing with sponsors, providers, and strategic partners, Deep Lens challenges the status quo so that patients can get the best therapies. For more information, visit www.deeplens.ai.