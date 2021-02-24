Datadobi Partners with Effect ICT Solutions, Delivers High-Performance Storage and Migration Strategy for MVRDV, Leading International Architect

LEUVEN, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datadobi, a global leader in unstructured data management software, and Effect ICT Solutions, a specialist SME solutions provider, have today announced the completion of a high-performance storage and data migration solution for MVRDV, a renowned international architecture and urbanism practice based in the Netherlands.

With its legacy storage architecture nearing the end of its lifespan and almost at capacity—and large amounts of existing data to store, manage, and backup—MVRDV selected long-standing technology supplier Effect ICT Solutions, supported by Datadobi, to deliver a new, long-term solution for over 250 staff across its global office locations.

Central to the success of the project was the selection of Datadobi’s enterprise-class migration software, DobiMigrate, to relocate its existing data to the new storage architecture. This process had to be accomplished with minimal disruption to IT services and limited operational impact.

Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic during the early stages of the project, MVRDV’s data was successfully migrated to its new storage architecture. MVRDV now has a high-availability storage and backup solution where its data is optimized for both performance and ease of management.

“Without Datadobi, we wouldn’t have been able to complete the rollout of new storage and backup infrastructure, implement a new approach to security management, and successfully complete the migration process in a single project. It was a critical factor in delivering a successful solution,” commented Henk Nachtegaal, Director, Effect ICT Solutions.

“The work we carried out during the project using DobiMigrate also has a long-term benefit in that if we need to make changes to the way data is stored and managed, we can do so much quicker than would have been possible with MVRDV’s previous solution,” Nachtegaal continued.

“With a significant amount of data to migrate to the new architecture, MVRDV needed a solution that would fully support its transition to new, high-performance storage architecture,” commented Carl D’Halluin, CTO, Datadobi. “Our close partnership with Effect ICT Solutions demonstrates the value DobiMigrate can deliver to these mission critical, long-term data strategies.”

About Effect ICT Solutions

Effect ICT Solutions, founded in 1991, is an open and transparent company with enthusiastic and expert staff who’ll go the extra mile to make sure you are satisfied. We are keen to develop a longer-term relationship with our clients, as only then can we talk about a truly effective partnership. The personal touch and close involvement are both concepts that are written into our DNA. Naturally you expect us to be market leaders in the application of innovative solutions, and that we are intimately familiar with the latest technologies. For more information, please visit effect-ict.nl. Follow and connect with Effect ICT Solutions on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Datadobi

Datadobi, the global leader in unstructured data management software, enables enterprises to realize the value of their expanding universe of data. Datadobi helps customers to migrate and protect data while discovering insights and putting them to work for their business. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit datadobi.com. Follow and connect with Datadobi on Twitter and LinkedIn.