PointClickCare Partners with CellTrak to Provide Electronic Visit Verification for Home Health Care Providers

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PointClickCare Technologies, the leader in cloud-based healthcare software for the long-term and post-acute care market, today announced its partnership with CellTrak, a trusted point-of-care data collector, to simplify electronic visit verification (EVV) compliance for home health care providers. Integrating with CellTrak’s EVVLink, PointClickCare’s Care at Home Clinical Solution supports providers’ compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act mandate by collecting visit information at the point of care matching state-specific data requirements. While states may implement open or closed EVV models, more than 75 percent of states have already selected open EVV. Providers in all open states can implement CellTrak’s EVV-compliant solution to streamline care and connectivity and ensure compliance. The EVVLink solution provides PointClickCare customers with an interface engine that is integrated into the state and/or payer EVV data aggregators in near real-time.

"Now home health agencies can use one integrated solution for all services and both mandated and non-mandated visits, removing the need to manage disparate workflows and making it easy for caregivers to document service at the point of care," said Mark Tomzak, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Home Health Care, PointClickCare. “Each state and each payer have unique data requirements. With this partnership, even providers operating in multiple states and submitting claims to multiple payers can quickly and easily relay the right data in the right format to the right payer.”

EVV data is integrated into Care at Home Clinical and syncs with other patient data. CellTrak seamlessly identifies those records containing incorrect information, such as invalid Medicaid IDs, so errors can be corrected before visit data is relayed, minimizing claims denials and supporting faster payments.

The addition of EVV powered by CellTrak provides PointClickCare home health customers a comprehensive solution with a full set of services for all features, supporting streamlined compliance with state-specific requirements for testing, certification and reimbursement. Further, care teams are able to provide day-to-day care faster and easier, while remaining connected with the entire team at all times. This is increasingly important for home care providers now more than ever so they not only know where staff are from a safety standpoint, but so they can also identify changes in patients’ condition in real-time.

“We are excited to partner with PointClickCare to help their home health providers save time, and simplify EVV compliance,” said Andrew Kaboff, Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, CellTrak. “Our shared commitment to providing best-in-class care for our seniors makes this partnership a natural fit.”

