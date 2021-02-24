Flipp Retains Alida to Help Drive Continued Growth Through Customer Experience

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alida (formerly Vision Critical), creator of the world’s first CXM & Insights Platform, today announced that Flipp, a North American leader in retail technology, has selected Alida to better understand its users, their shopping habits and to make strategic business decisions informed by direct customer insight.

“Over the past three years, Alida has been a critical partner in helping elevate Flipp’s customer experience practice. Alida’s cutting edge platform and world-class customer success team have enabled my team to drive tremendous impact for Flipp,” said Dave Chen, Director of Consumer Insights at Flipp. “By delivering relevant and impactful insights in a timely fashion, we’ve been able to continue to grow and remain competitive in the market.”

The Alida platform will continue to support the fast-growth of Flipp by allowing them to proactively understand the deeper ‘how’ and ‘why’ of its continuously evolving customer behaviours. Flipp can further contextualize this behavioural data and make all teams — from product and sales, to marketing — more empowered to make customer-centric decisions.

“Flipp focuses on what matters most to them - their customers. They’ve been able to reinvent the way people shop through better understanding their customer’s opinions and motivations on a continuous basis,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO at Alida. “They’ve made many strategic business decisions that keep their customers at the centre of everything they do and I know our partnership will continue to drive value, brand loyalty and growth for their savings and deals app.”

Alida helps customer-centric brands create a consistent flow of deep customer insights through its digital insight community product, Alida Sparq. Brands will be able to use a relationship-based approach to progressively profile and segment customers at every interaction, producing rich customer insights to make decisions with their customers, not for them. Customer truths like motivations, preferences, and beliefs are translated into actionable data points. With Alida’s full CXM & Insights Platform, brands turn customer truths into actions that improve customer experience, accelerate innovation, increase revenue, and mitigate decision risk.

About Flipp

Founded in 2007, Flipp is a retail technology company that is reinventing the digital shopping experience. The largest retailers and brands in North America use the Flipp marketplace to connect with millions of highly-engaged shoppers every day. With over 50 million mobile downloads, the Flipp app helps North Americans make the shopping process seamless and affordable by delivering local digital content to get the most out of their shopping and savings experience. Consumers use Flipp as the go-to weekly shopping tool to plan and find the best deals, helping shoppers save up to $45 weekly on their weekly bill across categories including grocery, home improvement, electronics, pharmacy, apparel, pets and more. For more information, visit corp.flipp.com and follow @getflipp on social media.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are the ultimate source of truth. A world where the best business decisions are those made with customers, not for them. That's why Alida created the world's first CXM & Insights Platform to turn customer truth into action. For over 20 years, iconic brands like BuzzFeed, LinkedIn, and Red Bull have chosen Alida, formerly Vision Critical, as their secret weapon. Alida’s unique approach of coupling broad feedback with deep insights creates meaningful and lasting customer relationships and builds brands that stand the test of time.

Follow us at www.alida.com and engage with us on social media @alidaCXM.