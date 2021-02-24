Smiths Detection Equips Phoenix Suns Arena With X-ray Inspection Systems

EDGEWOOD, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security screening technologies, today announces that it has been awarded a contract to deliver 26 X-ray inspection systems for the Phoenix Suns Arena. The inspection systems will be used to screen deliveries as well as personal belongings of all those entering the arena.

Measuring one million square feet, the Phoenix Suns Arena is a professional sports and entertainment venue capable of seating over 18,000 people. It is home to the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury, Arizona Rattlers, and hosts hundreds of events every year. Introducing X-ray screening solutions enhances the arena’s security protocols and adds a new layer of protection to attendees against potential threats such as weapons and explosives. It also will help intercept other prohibited items, such as alcohol and narcotics, before they enter the arena.

In addition to enhancing security at the arena, X-ray inspection makes the screening of belongings and deliveries safer and more efficient. The technology reduces the number of hands-on searches, meaning spectators can enter the facility quicker. iCMORE, next generation screening software combining automatic weapons detection and deep learning applications will also be utilized to aid operators in fast and effective screening.

Shan Hood, President of Smiths Detection Inc. commented, “Smiths Detection’s mission is to make the world a safer place. We are relentless in developing the most advanced technology so our customers can have the most innovative solutions to address their unique security challenges. We are excited to be able to partner with the Phoenix Suns, along with other major sport teams using the arena, as they make it an even safer place to visit.”

The NBA issued a mandate in 2020 that X-ray inspection technology be implemented for screening belongings entering an arena.

###

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security markets. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our goal is simple – to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends.

For more information visit http://www.smithsdetection.com/