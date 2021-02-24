SES Networks to Power Ultimate Guest Connectivity Experience on Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SES Networks has announced today that it is working with Virgin Voyages to provide its fleet with the industry’s leading high-speed, low-latency connectivity. The ultra-modern Wi-Fi service will be free for every sailor. That’s pretty fly for Wi-Fi!

Virgin Voyages’ Lady Ships will boast incredible speeds, unprecedented reliability, and all the bandwidth passengers could possibly need thanks to SES Networks’ satellite-enabled Signature Cruise Solution. Sailors on board the fleet will be able to stream their favourite HD movies, game online without lag, and seamlessly keep posting to the ‘gram while living for the moment and getting their full dose of Vitamin Sea.

"SES Networks offers us unique, reliable capabilities that rival land speed connectivity," said Andy Schwalb, Chief Marine & Technology Officer at Virgin Voyages. "This service has played a critical role in the success of our inaugural events last year, while also enabling our crew to remain connected and close to their loved ones during this challenging time. We know our Sailors will enjoy this service during their voyage as they document their vacation and share with others."

"It’s a delight to work with partners like Virgin Voyages who are raising the bar in the industry. They’re creating a sea change in the cruise market and high-speed connectivity is critical to realising their sky high ambitions,” said Simon Maher, Vice President Global Sales, Cruise Maritime Services at SES Networks. “Through our ultra-fast, low-latency connectivity, we’re able to empower Virgin Voyages’ sailors with Pretty Fly for a WiFi at sea that’s even faster than most home broadband.”

SES Networks’ Signature Cruise Solution is an end-to-end service that combines SES’s low-latency O3b satellite constellation, its upcoming next-generation O3b mPOWER system and its highly reliable geostationary (GEO) fleet to ensure seamless connectivity across the globe. Both O3b and O3b mPOWER systems are operating in the medium earth orbit, around 8,000km above earth’s surface.

The O3b mPOWER, when operational in 2022, will deliver significant increase of flexibility and throughput, and can deliver multiple gigabits per second to any Virgin Voyage ship sailing anywhere on earth during seasonal peaks and in areas of high density.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,200 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 367 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

About Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages is a new lifestyle travel brand focused on delivering irresistible cruise vacations. The brand currently has four ships on order with master shipbuilder Fincantieri and has operations in the US, UK and across Europe. Virgin Voyages’ first ship, Scarlet Lady was designed to reflect a yacht’s sleek luxury, offering the intimate, elevated experience of a boutique hotel at sea. Featuring spaces designed by some of the top names in contemporary interiors, Scarlet Lady is Adult-by-Design and a sanctuary at sea for the 18+ traveler. A dose of Vitamin Sea will be naturally intertwined across the entire ship, with well-being, relaxation and rejuvenation at the forefront. Scarlet Lady will also feature alluring entertainment and 20+ world-class intimate eateries on board. With a modern twist on luxury, coupled with discerning design, Virgin Voyages offers incredible value for its sailors, including unlimited access to all restaurants and eateries, group fitness classes, free WiFi and tips covered in the voyage fare.