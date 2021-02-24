Riversand and Epinova Sign Agreement to Deliver Cloud-native PIM in the Nordics

HOUSTON & OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riversand, a leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, announced today its partnership with Epinova, a provider of digital consulting services in the Nordics.

The partnership enables Epinova to offer consulting and system integration services with Riversand’s transformational MDM technology platform. Riversand’s customers will benefit from an integrated consulting and implementation experience.

Epinova and Riversand successfully completed a PIM implementation for Felleskjøpet, a Norwegian agricultural cooperative and retailer of agricultural operating equipment. Epinova provided consulting services and Riversand implemented its technology.

"We are excited to begin using the PIM solution from Riversand, which we have now set up in collaboration with Epinova,” said Magne Nafstad Hertzenberg, CDO of Felleskjøpet. “We strongly believe that this will solve our needs for future handling of product information across channels.”

“Riversand offers an infinitely scalable cloud-native, muliti-domain platform for product and master data needs,” said Geir Andås, Head of Sales at Epinova. “Along with Epinova’s experience consulting Nordic companies on data management solutions, the partnership with Riversand offers customers a proven solution that delivers immediate value for their digital transformation investment.”

“Epinova understands the needs of customers in the Nordics and the value they can derive from cloud-native MDM and PIM technologies,” said Ben Rund, vice president of Business Development in Europe at Riversand. “Epinova and Riversand provide customers with an unmatched expertise in digital transformation, delivering an effective data strategy and better customer experiences.”

About Epinova

Epinova is the only company in Norway specializing in implementing internet, e-commerce solutions and intranets solely on the Episerver platform. We have grown to almost 80 employees located in Norway since the establishment of the company in 2007. Almost all of our developers are certified on the Episerver platform.

We also have certified developers on the MS/.NET framework, in addition to our own departments of frontend development, universal design and project management. These resources dedicate their time to deliver and support quality solutions to some of the most ambitious and demanding companies and organizations in Norway.

About Riversand

Riversand provides a Master Data Experience Platform (MDxP), enabling customers to leverage their data through intelligent insights, automation, and multi-domain SaaS solutions. Riversand’s MDxP platform is the engine that powers customers’ digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption and improved collaboration across the enterprise. Driving data to experiences and insights, Riversand has a vision of helping companies know their customers better, move products faster, automate processes, mitigate risk and run their businesses smarter. Visit Riversand for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter and Riversand on LinkedIn.