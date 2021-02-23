Ayur-Medic Celebrates 25 Years of Revolutionary Skincare

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ayur-Medic, a prestige skincare company known for its advanced products that blend the benefits of nature and science, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

The California-based skincare brand, long a favorite of Southern California’s leading estheticians, dermatologists, skincare influencers and their clients, has announced that it will commemorate its 25th year in business this year with a series of product launches, special promotional opportunities, helpful how-to tutorials and an enhanced social media presence.

Ayur-Medic focuses on the balance between time-honored holistic principles and state-of-the-art scientific research to provide optimal results. The company’s formulas are designed to address the conditions of environmentally and chronologically damaged skin, problem skin, polysensitive skin, uneven skin tone, and dry skin.

After more than 25 years of maintaining success providing products to an unfailingly loyal customer community, co-founders Sari Snyder and Suzanne Moss are now growing the Ayur-Medic brand and reach, making the products available nationwide.

“The time is right for us and for the brand to share what we know with people across the country,” said Moss. “We have a number of initiatives lined up that we think will be really exciting both to existing and new customers.”

No longer SoCal’s best kept skincare secret, Ayur-Medic is now “sharing what the pros know” with a whole new audience.

Anyone can now make direct online purchases from Ayur-Medic’s diverse selection of high performance cleansers, creams, exfoliants, masks, sunscreens, toners and treatment serums via ayur-medic.com. The brand is now also on Instagram and Facebook.

Ayur-Medic’s skincare products are developed, manufactured, packaged and distributed from the company’s own state-of-the-art facility in Camarillo, California. Ayur-Medic produces skincare products containing unique blends of high performance ingredients with greater efficacy. Learn more at ayur-medic.com.

Note to media: photos of Ayur-Medic products and samples are available upon request.