Valley Bank Continues Path of Innovation, Grows Culture of Learning and Development Through Partnership With Trivie

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) has partnered with Trivie, an AI-based learning platform that helps employees retain workforce knowledge, to better support their associates in learning and development (L&D) initiatives. The partnership was created through Valley Bank’s Innovation Program which creates research-based solutions for the bank that drive innovation and encourage an innovative mindset through leadership, collaboration and communication.

“Innovation doesn’t happen by a small, isolated group, it grows and propagates through a culture fueled by collaboration, curiosity, and experimentation,” said Valley Bank Chief Operating Officer Bob Bardusch.

The Innovation Program, led by Innovation Program Manager Fareena Suri, is committed to driving an innovative culture by using technology and research to better serve its customers and improve overall function as a bank. In a joint effort with Sabine Salvatore, Valley’s Director of Learning and Development, they sought a solution that would create a more engaging way for associates to understand Valley Bank’s comprehensive digital services.

Recognized as one of the Top 100 L&D programs by Training Magazine, Valley strives to create innovative learning processes and opportunities that empower employees to excel in its forward-thinking ideals and solutions. Through the new partnership with Trivie, the bank is continuing to lead the industry in remote learning and innovation that ensures that employees are properly equipped with the knowledge to take innovative risks, share their ideas, and propel them in their career path.

“Trivie’s mobile solution has become an asset to the sustained learning, retention of knowledge, and ultimately the application of our training,” said Sabine Salvatore. “When choosing L&D technology, we needed an engaging platform that could easily be implemented into our day-to-day environment and company culture. With Trivie, we’ve been able to empower our associates with knowledge, create a culture of learning and further Valley’s mission as a business, all while enhancing the customer experience for our clients.”

The implementation of Trivie conducted for the bank’s retail organization showed overwhelmingly positive results – 93% of employees that used Trivie felt more engaged in their learning and 90% felt more confident in relaying Valley’s digital services to clients. Associates were also offered the opportunity to utilize Trivie to further their knowledge on digital solutions via a competitive, gamified learning environment.

“Valley is a leading financial institution whose business performance is second only to its focus on its people. We are thrilled to collaborate with Valley to help further foster a culture of learning and collaboration,” said Lawrence Schwartz, Co-founder and CEO of Trivie. “Not only has the pandemic disrupted traditional training programs, but employees are increasingly seeking to find quick, fun, and relevant information to improve their job performance and reach their potential. We give employees that ability while allowing companies to measure the effectiveness of their training programs.”

Due in part to Trivie’s self-service capabilities Valley is continuing to expand its relationship with Trivie to ensure employees are engaging in learning in a fun and measurable way. In-line with 2020 results, the Bank expects to see a continued increase in employee and customer satisfaction that leads to greater sales and customer loyalty.

About Trivie

Trivie is the Knowledge Retention Company TM. By combining brain science, artificial intelligence, and gamification, Trivie empowers people and organizations to easily improve the resiliency of learning in a fun and engaging way.

For more information, please visit Trivie at: www.trivie.com.

About Valley Bank

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $41 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.