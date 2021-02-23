Minority-Owned Global Transformational Communities Solutions to Collaborate with Delos to Advance Equitable Access to Healthier Spaces

PHILADELPHIA & JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Transformational Communities Solutions (GTCS), a minority-owned, Qualified Opportunity Zone business enterprise based in Philadelphia, PA with offices in Jacksonville, Florida, today announced its collaboration with Delos, a wellness real estate and technology company, to integrate the “Delos powered by Healthway” stand-alone, portable advanced air purification systems in schools, childcare centers, universities, municipal buildings, hospitals, places of worship and small businesses in Black and Brown communities across the U.S.

“Now is the perfect time to leverage the increased awareness of how our surroundings impact our health and well-being and help our communities reopen safely. We have a moral responsibility to make evidence-based health and wellness solutions available to any school, institution, or small business that wants to reopen. Our collaboration with Delos to integrate its portable air purification systems gives us the accessibility to provide leading solutions and strategies to the most at-risk populations affected by COVID-19, people of color in Black and Brown communities across this nation,” said Clinton Bush, Co-founder, Principal of GTCS.

“Improving the health and safety of our spaces is fundamental to the recovery, resilience and economic growth of our communities,” said Paul Scialla, Founder and CEO of Delos and Founder of the International WELL Building Institute. “We are excited about the opportunity to further the accessibility of our leading science-backed solutions to more people in more places through our collaboration with GTCS, a leading minority-owned business whose mission is to improve the health and well-being of Black and Brown communities across the U.S.”

Delos and GTCS will be donating 40 stand-alone portable air purifiers to both Kenderton Elementary School K-8 and local residents in the Tioga neighborhood in Philadelphia, PA, where over 76% of students are economically disadvantaged. As part of the collaboration, Delos will leverage its experience in providing air purification units in the education sector, including the New York City, Chicago and Baltimore public school systems, as well as its ability to scale air purifier deployments in other sectors.

Part of the collaboration’s focus on the educational sector is aligned with the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (CAA) recently signed into law, which includes $54.3 billion to help K-12 public schools address the COVID-19 impact, with the goal of improving health and safety measures within these schools. The implementation of stand-alone portable air purification units is an efficient, scalable and cost-effective solution to help reopen schools safely, and can be deployed rapidly.

The “Delos powered by Healthway” stand-alone portable air purification units capture ultrafine particles and can reduce particles that carry airborne bacteria and viruses. While traditional filters for mechanical HVAC solutions do not efficiently filter air particles as small as SARS-CoV-2 (.06 to .14 microns) in occupied spaces, these air purification units are equipped with technology that filters particles as small as .007 microns, at 99.99% efficiency. The air purification units are highly configurable with no labor requirements or integration into existing HVAC systems. Through the initiative, three advanced portable air purifier models will be offered to accommodate rooms, high traffic areas, spaces and venues of different sizes.

For more information contact Clinton Bush, Co-founder, Principal, GTCS at PastorBush@GTCSllc.com

About GTCS

Global Transformational Communities Solutions (GTCS) is a minority-owned, Qualified Opportunity Zone business enterprise based in Philadelphia, PA with offices in Jacksonville, Florida. GTCS is co-founded by Forefront’s Steve Black, WELL AP, WELL Faculty and TPP Capital Holdings, Anthony B. Miles, and Clinton Bush whose mission is “Healthy Buildings for All.”

About Delos

Delos is a wellness real estate and technology company guided by the mission to be the world’s leading catalyst for improving the health and well-being of people around the world by improving the indoor environments where they live, work, sleep and play. Informed by more than seven years of research and rigorous analysis of environmental health impacts on people, Delos and its subsidiaries offer an array of evidence-based technology and solutions for residential, commercial and hospitality spaces. Delos is the founder of the WELL Building Standard™, the premier standard for buildings, interior spaces and communities seeking to implement, validate and measure features that support and advance human health and wellness. Its subsidiary, the International WELL Building Institute, administers and continues WELL’s development and drives market adoption. Delos’ advisory board is comprised of leading professionals across real estate, government policy, medicine and sustainability. For more information about Delos, please visit www.delos.com.