Publix to Reopen COVID‑19 Vaccine Online Reservation System for 273 Florida Stores

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After receiving additional vaccine doses, Publix is reopening the online reservation system on Wednesday, Feb. 24, for COVID‑19 vaccination appointments at 273 stores in 20 Florida counties. Last week’s inclement weather disrupted shipping timelines, resulting in fewer stores having appointment availability. The number of appointments available at each store will also vary. Customers with appointments for their second dose are not impacted and should check in at the COVID-19 vaccine check-in area at their scheduled date and time.

The online reservation system will typically open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning for vaccine appointments at Florida Publix pharmacies, as long as the company continues to receive vaccine doses from the state and federal governments and barring unforeseen circumstances. Appointments may not be available in every county during every scheduling opportunity. The most up-to-date information about Publix’s COVID‑19 vaccination efforts can be found at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Eligibility

In accordance with the state’s guidelines, vaccinations are currently being provided to individuals ages 65 and older.

Appointments

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy. The system will open Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 7 a.m. Eastern time for appointments Friday, Feb. 26. Since there is no county residency restriction, customers may consider neighboring counties for available appointments.

Locations

Publix Pharmacy will administer the vaccine in the following counties, while supplies last: Alachua, Columbia, DeSoto, Duval, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Leon, Manatee, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter and Suwannee. View a full list of Florida pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID‑19 vaccine. Customers can also use the online reservation system to learn if appointments are available at a nearby Publix.

Publix pharmacies have also administered the COVID‑19 vaccine to eligible individuals in select Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia locations. The company continues to communicate with the states in its operating area to provide COVID‑19 vaccinations as part of their distribution efforts.

Costs and insurance

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,266 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.