George Goldfarb Retiring From maurices, David Kornberg Named President and CEO

maurices, a nationwide specialty retailer operating in over 900+ hometowns and online, announced today that long time CEO George Goldfarb will transition to Chairman Emeritus, and serve on the maurices Board of Directors. With Goldfarb's move, David Kornberg has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of maurices effective March 15, 2021.

“ Though George’s shoes will be hard to fill, we are confident that David is the right successor. David is an extremely talented leader with experience from notable brands including Disney, Marks & Spencer and Express, where, as President and CEO, he drove the omnichannel transformation and the brand’s evolution. David has a deep understanding of the consumer and is recognized as a customer and people-centric leader,” said Jeff Kirwan, Executive Chairman.

“ I am very excited to join the maurices team,” said David Kornberg. “ I believe maurices has a great business model, a talented management team and is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the changing retail landscape.”

About maurices

maurices is a women’s specialty apparel retailer that celebrates feel good fashion for real life®. maurices is committed to its service with style promise and offers affordable fashions that take women from workday to weekend and all of life’s adventures in between. With inclusive sizing from 0-24, maurices is famous for its versatile styles including key categories such as denim, dresses, tops and more. Established in 1931, maurices operates 900+ stores in communities across the U.S. and Canada and offers even more fashion at www.maurices.com. maurices is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota and has a technology center in St. Paul and a design office in NY.