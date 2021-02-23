AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Nagico Holdings Limited’s Main Operating Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “bbb+” of the two operating subsidiaries of Nagico Holdings Limited: National General Insurance Corporation (NAGICO) N.V. (St. Maarten) and Nagico Insurance Company Limited (Anguilla). These companies collectively are referred to as NAGICO Group or the group. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings of NAGICO Group reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The balance sheet strength assessment reflects the group’s supportive risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The assessment also reflects the group’s reliance on its highly rated reinsurer panel to protect shareholder equity against losses from natural catastrophes, given NAGICO Group’s exposure in the Caribbean. Furthermore, AM Best expects the group’s partnership with Peak Reinsurance Company Limited to produce growth opportunities and provide enhanced asset and investment management, in addition to capital support.

The group has generally been profitable in non-cat years, despite five-year average underwriting ratios and return metrics that do not compare favorably with most of the other rated Caribbean property/casualty peers. Earnings in non-cat years have contributed to surplus growth and management remains focused on reducing exposure to hurricanes and natural disasters in its property segment, while increasing business written in non-cat exposed segments.

NAGICO Group produces and distributes its business through select agents, brokers and branch offices in 21 territories in the Caribbean. The group is the dominant insurer in St. Maarten and a leading insurer in several of its markets. However, markets remain highly competitive and economies throughout the Caribbean remain generally weak.

