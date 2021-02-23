National Land Realty Partners with East Tennessee Land & Forestry Icon Windrock

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Land Realty, the nation’s fastest growing real estate land brokerage company specializing in farm, ranch, country estate, timber, recreational, and commercial development properties, today announced that it has partnered with 149-year old Windrock Land Company, through its subsidiary, Windrock Resources, to continue providing rural land real estate services to East Tennessee. The Knoxville office will be headed up by Managing Broker Matt Carr.

“Matt has built a tremendous business in East Tennessee in his dual role as a land professional with National Land Realty and a Forester with Windrock Land Company," said Jason Burbage, President of National Land Realty. "He has been a great help in bringing this venture to fruition that will allow us to benefit from Windrock’s extensive presence across the Volunteer State and give Windrock access to our state-of-the-art technology, marketing, and support capabilities. In addition, they’ll be able to tap into our national team of expert brokers to leverage their unique knowledge and to do deals around the country.”

Windrock brings nearly 150 years of unparalleled expertise in land and forestry management – timber, oil and gas, and commercial – which will greatly enhance National Land Realty’s ability to deliver value to clients across the state.

“National Land Realty has a powerful brand and the best technology available for buying and selling land,” said Carr, who has been a land professional with NLR since 2016 and a Field Supervisor and Forester with Windrock since 2013. “This partnership will help both companies innovatively and aggressively expand our brokerage business. The synergy between the two companies will result in great service for clients and set the platform for explosive growth in 2021 and beyond.”

Highly regarded for its proprietary land touring technology, Land Tour 360™, as well as its GIS land mapping system, LandBase™, which catalogs land data in extremely detailed ways, National Land Realty makes it easy for customers to view and zero in on the right property in the right place.

About National Land Realty

National Land Realty (NLR) is the nation’s fastest growing real estate land brokerage company specializing in farm, ranch, country estates, timber, recreational, and commercial development properties. Highly regarded for its proprietary land touring technology, Land Tour 360™, as well as its GIS land mapping system, LandBase™, which catalogs land data in extremely detailed ways, the company makes it easy to view and zero in on the right property in the right place. Founded in Greenville, SC, in 2007, NLR currently has 79 offices in 37 states. To learn more visit www.nationalland.com or call (855) 384-5263.

About Windrock Land Company

Windrock Land Company (formerly The Coal Creek Company) was established in 1872. The Company currently owns and manages over 73,000 acres in East Tennessee located in Anderson, Campbell, Morgan, and Roane Counties. Windrock operates Windrock Park, the largest privately-owned Off Highway Vehicle park in the United States and is engaged in management of timber harvesting and oil/gas development. Windrock also operates Southeastern Forest Management, a full service timber management firm. Windrock’s corporate headquarters are in Knoxville, Tennessee. More info at https://windrockland.com/.