Reliant Provides Customer Support After Historic Winter Storm

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following the unprecedented weather from Winter Storm Uri, Reliant is providing assistance, reassurance and resources to Texans impacted by the devastating storm. The company immediately began proactively supporting customers who are facing hardships following the historic cold weather by:

Providing voluntary payment extensions and waiving late fees.

Assisting customers with deferred payment plans.

Offering bill payment assistance and increasing funding for Reliant’s CARE program.

Pausing payment-related disconnects for all customers, in advance of a recent order by the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

As a longstanding retail electricity provider trusted by millions of Texans, Reliant is reassuring all residential customers on term contract or month-to-month electricity plans they were not exposed to the wholesale electricity price swings that occurred during Winter Storm Uri. In fact, 99% of all Texas residential electricity customers, regardless of the electricity provider they have chosen, were not exposed to real time wholesale prices that spiked during the storm.

For some consumers, the extreme cold could have resulted in higher than normal electricity usage, which is especially true in homes with electric heat. This higher usage would be priced based on their current month-to-month or contract energy rate and will not be impacted by last week’s increase in wholesale electricity market prices. If customers have challenges with their bill, Reliant’s flexible payment arrangements will help.

“As a native Houstonian and sixth-generation Texan, I am heartbroken to see the devastating impacts of last week’s winter storm,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president, Reliant. “We at Reliant are providing support to our communities and customers, both existing and new, to provide relief and peace of mind as together we recover from this extreme weather event.”

Together with Texas

To support our neighbors in need, Reliant and parent company NRG Energy, Inc. are making an initial $3 million commitment in cash donations to the communities we serve to address food and water shortages, temporary or damaged housing and the overall recovery effort across Texas. This includes support for local food banks, disaster relief organizations and a $500,000 contribution to the Houston Harris County Winter Storm Relief Fund, established by the City of Houston and Harris County and jointly administered by United Way of Greater Houston and the Greater Houston Community Foundation. An additional $500,000 is being provided to Reliant’s CARE program that works with nonprofit agencies to assist residential customers, including seniors and low-income families, with paying their Reliant electricity bills. For customers who want more information on CARE, call 2-1-1 or visit 211texas.org.

24/7 Support

Reliant is available 24/7 through a variety of channels, including live phone support at 1-866-Reliant, online chat at Reliant.com and through the Reliant app. If customers have concerns regarding bills, plans or tools to help manage their account, we encourage them to reach out to us directly so we can work with them through this difficult time. For more information and resources, visit Reliant.com/WinterStorm.

About Reliant, an NRG company

Reliant powers, protects and simplifies life by bringing electricity, security and related services to homes and businesses across Texas. Serving customers and the community is at the core of what we do, and the company is recognized nationally for outstanding customer experience. Reliant is part of NRG, a Fortune 500 company that creates value by generating electricity and providing energy solutions to more than 3.5 million residential and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. NRG’s competitive residential electricity business, which includes Reliant, is one of the largest in the country. For more information about Reliant, visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and Twitter or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.